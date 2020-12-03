The village of Interlaken has a water problem. It is running out.
The Seneca County Health Department published an announcement on Nov. 25 asking that residents immediately begin conserving water.
“The situation is critical,” the health department said at the time. “The Village and Health Department are doing everything they can at this time to ensure that there is an adequate supply for water for consumption and fire suppression, and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all those affected at this time.”
That announcement came with an immediate and indefinite conservation order.
Scott King, director of environmental services for Seneca County, said it is a matter of the region running too dry, for too long. “The ground water table has never recovered from the drought we had this summer and fall,” he said in a response, explaining the situation. “Many people who have shallow wells are still buying bulk water in the area, and the village well, which has to produce an average of 45,000 gallons per day, simply cannot produce that much water at this point.”
He said the answer is rain.
Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor said the incident had the attention of local officials before the announcement, and plans were being developed to create a second water source. However, that planning process is expected to take time.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Seneca County is in D1, or “moderate drought.” That is the point where they say voluntary water conservation is requested. Typically, under moderate drought conditions reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity. That verifies with the most-recent report from the New York State Canal Corporation on Nov. 23 showing that Seneca Lake is running between 6-12 inches below target levels for this time of year.
Officials outlined the following conservation tips:
• Use your dishwasher and washing machine only for full loads.
• Run only full loads of laundry. If you are able, use laundromats in neighboring communities if at all possible.
• If you wash your dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.
• Keep a bottle of drinking water in the refrigerator to keep it cool instead of running the water.
• Use of disposable/single service dinnerware, cups and utensils will minimize dishes that need to be washed.
• Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
• Leaks waste water 24 hours a day, seven days a week and often can be easily repaired.
• Check your toilets for leaks. To test for leaks, add a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If, without flushing, the color begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak that should be repaired immediately.
• Take shorter showers. Long showers can waste many gallons every extra minute.
• Do not leave water running while brushing your teeth.
• Do not wash your car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.