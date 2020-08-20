For communities like Seneca County, being lumped into the “Greater Rochester” region is often a point of contention.
That said, it is the way economic development initiatives are formatted in Upstate New York. A new one is focused on taking the Greater Rochester theme and making communities in rural parts of the region more included.
It is called “ROC2025,” an alliance of economic development organizations dedicated to accelerating economic growth, uniting communities and building a greater story for the region. It is a unified brand identity that represents the values of the region at large.
Joe Stefko, who is leading the effort, said ROC2025 was created in early-2019. “The alliance was established to focus on accelerating growth in our nine-county region,” he explained. “Really the core of that strategy is built around making coordinated capacity building investments in five key areas, business retention and expansion, business attraction, talent strategy, which includes both retaining and recruiting or attracting world class talent focusing on accelerating the redevelopment of our downtown cores. And then obviously regional branding and marketing.”
There was a six-month study process, which followed the inception of the effort. It involved the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council as well as the Boston Consulting Group.
“We really were able to dig into not only benchmarking our region’s economic competitiveness, but looking at how we’re structured, how we’re built to do the business of economic development as a region,” Stefko continued. “And from that work with, again, with all of those economic development partner organizations, we really ended up focusing on five core pillars. So it’s that business retention and expansion. Those are the incumbent firms here, when you think about growing and building and sustaining a thriving regional economy, it’s important to recognize that four out of every five new jobs that get created in an area like this one are by companies that are already here.”
One of the major points of this initiative is to engage with businesses already here. Tapping into talent and businesses that are already doing the work locally is crucial to growing the region more.
Small counties like Seneca are no exception.
“It’s not unlike assembling a world-class football team,” Stefko explained, noting that every part of that team has its purpose. “Different players, different situations—just like in economic development—different companies, different talent pools are going to leverage different assets in different ways.”
He said bringing that to life is part of the framework of the initiative. “We work with all of our IDA partners in the region, including Seneca, Ontario, Yates, and Wayne, to ensure that we’re taking a regional approach,” Stefko said.
The diversity of geography often means that businesses are looking for different things. “Different companies are going to be looking for different things, even within one region,” Stefko continued. “The state has defined this nine county region as our economic region as our economic marketplace. And there’s really good reason for defining these broader geographic regions, as part of a kind of an economic marketplace.”
He said borders are not as gripping as they once were, even in a region like the Finger Lakes.
“If you look at census data, you get a real keen sense of how high a rate residents in this region are crossing from one municipal boundary, one county, to another county for employment versus where they live,” he explained. “If you think about how we recreate in this region, it shows how we operate as a broader region; and it makes perfect sense that we collaborate as one, too.”
