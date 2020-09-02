The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, Aug. 22, at approximately 4:14 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Halls Corners Road and Arden Road in the Town of Covert for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving an all terrain vehicle and a passenger vehicle.
The investigation into the accident determined that a passenger vehicle being operated by Dakota Potenza, age 45, of Trumansburg, was traveling west on Halls Corners Road when an all terrain vehicle suddenly crossed the intersection after failing to stop at the stop sign on Arden Road.
The all terrain vehicle was being operated by Robert Veeder, age 53, of Interlaken.
As a result of the accident, Veeder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Seneca County Coroner Wade Morabito. Potenza was uninjured.
The roadway remained closed for approximately three hours while Deputies and Investigators reconstructed the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the accident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office also asks anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Investigators at (315) 220-3240.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Interlaken Fire Department, Lodi Fire Department, Ovid Fire Department, Trumansburg Ambulance, New York State Police and the New York State Park Police.
