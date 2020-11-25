After Thanksgiving break South Seneca schools will go remote for one week to ensure that the rise in COVID-19 cases does not impact the district’s ability to provide students with education.
“The decision to go remote after Thanksgiving was much more about quarantines than positive cases,” Superintendent Steve Zielinski said. “We’ve already experienced one particular case in the school setting that resulted in the quarantine of close to 20 people, including four teachers and a bus driver.”
He said those who had to quarantine after contract tracing did not make any errors in judgment; but rather that they were simply in close proximity to someone that did test positive, whether that be as a student or employee.
“In a school our size, if we lose too many staff members to quarantine, we can’t run our program. It’s true that we’ve experienced only three positive cases in the school population so far, but leading up to the holiday, we now have about 15 in quarantine related to contacts outside of school, and we are close to critical capacity issues,” Zielinski added. “With a reasonable expectation of a spike in cases after the holidays, we are hoping a week of remote instruction can position us to be in good shape for three weeks of in-person program leading up to the Christmas break.
Conversely, if a few positive cases right after Thanksgiving triggered dozens of two week quarantines, we might get those first few days in, only to be forced into a much longer shut down, which we hope to avoid.”
“We’ve had great results so far,” Zielinski continued, speaking to the prospect of returning after the week of remote learning. “We hope to be up and running from Dec. 7 all the way to Christmas break.” He added that the growing evidence showing that students are safer is school is a strong reminder that they need to keep their district health, and functional.
However, all of the changes and transitions have made getting through the school year a challenge. Zielinski said it has taken a toll on faculty, support staff, and administrators. But the staff remains resolute in staying on track. “By this time, we’ve mostly adjusted to the new circumstances, but none of it is easy. I remind people that the pandemic has touched everything we do, and that’s so many things,” he added. “It makes it so it’s all new in a way, and that means confusion, and clarifying questions, and adjustments... all of it adds up to stress. The community has been remarkably strong, and everyone is coping as best they can.”
Moving forward, the district hopes that everyone stays healthy and at a safe social distance. “Please take the advisories seriously, be very cautious about close contacts with those outside your immediate household, and stay strong with the practice of face coverings, distancing, and hand hygiene,” Zielinski continued. “The only chance we have to continue with in-person school is for everyone to do their part.”
He also called for members of the South Seneca community to be honest with contract tracers if they call. “One additional ask: As Vickie Swinehart has urged again and again, if you are contacted by the health department for contact tracing purposes, it is vital that you are completely honest answering those questions,” he concluded.
Students will return to normal learning models on Dec. 7.
