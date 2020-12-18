Last week the public got its first look at a plan to house migrant workers at the former Hillside Children’s Center campus in the town of Varick.
It came as a surprise because Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Sarah Davis was reading a letter to the Board of Supervisors requesting that they move the vacancy filling process along. Two seats on the IDA’s board of directors are empty.
Before the subject of migrant housing came up Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart said he hoped to have the process moving by early December. The IDA has proposed two potential members, and the Board of Supervisors have come up with their own prospects. However, the identities of those being considered were not unveiled.
The news that migrant housing is being considered at the former Hillside campus came as a surprise. Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti and Romulus Supervisor David Hayes voiced concern about knowledge that the IDA would have had about the prospective project.
The former Hillside campus in Varick was sold to local businessman and developer Earl Martin, who already owns more than 7,000-acres of former Seneca Army Depot property.
The sale itself was scrutinized heavily over the summer, as the IDA pushed through the pandemic and varying stages of economic lockdown to make sure a sale of some form was completed before winter. The speed of the sale was one issue, but the price at which the property was sold was another. It had been valued at more than $300,000 by an independent third-party, and had an official assessment of more than $3 million. However, Martin was able to purchase the property without serious competition for merely $65,000.
The IDA argued that it did not want to be in the business of winterizing the property, or holding onto it for another buyer.
Supervisor Lorenzetti introduced a photo of one dormitory building on the Hillside property, where the alleged migrant housing would take place. She said the migrant housing development tracked with minutes from a Romulus Planning Board meeting over the summer.
In August, the Romulus Planning Board was approached about a prospective housing development for migrant workers by Specialty Crop Farm Labor Contractors. The Rochester-based company expressed an interest in developing migrant housing in the community. Brandon Mallory, the president of Specialty Crop, attended the meeting, answering questions and talking with Romulus leaders.
It was not an official application of interest, but minutes from the session show that Romulus Planning Board members referred Mallory to the IDA and Hillside.
For Supervisor Lorenzetti it was one of two things: Either enough proof to warrant that the IDA intentionally misled the community, or another example of poor communication between the IDA and Board of Supervisors and community-at-large.
She introduced a photo from one of the dormitory buildings, which shows lights on. The IDA’s leadership did not deny that they knew about the interest from the Rochester-based company to house migrant workers in Seneca County.
However, it runs in contrast with Martin’s plan for the property, which was to provide housing for workers at his various businesses.
The supervisors did not take any action, but peppered Davis with concerns about an array of issues.
“This issue aside, there are things that the IDA could do differently,” Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “I hear from members of the community all the time that meetings are held in the afternoon and that this doesn’t work for working-class people.”
Supervisor Hayes expressed concerns about the lack of communication between the IDA and Board of Supervisors. He also expressed concern with Martin’s lack of interest in sitting down with county leadership to iron out long-term problems.
South Seneca Board of Education President Peter Jennings also addressed the board regarding the IDA’s operation. “I have some disappointment in the way they have been handling some of these recent situations,” he said. He spoke at a recent public hearing, which was held at 12 p.m. and sparsely attended. “The fact that it only lasted about 15 minutes probably speaks to the fact that nobody else actually showed up.”
He asked Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout what prompted him to vote in favor of the PILOT program Martin received for the Hillside property, as well as the purchase itself. Trout serves as the Supervisors’ representative on the IDA board of directors. He voted in favor of both, despite the supervisors voting against the sale and PILOT.
“The fact that there are zero employment opportunities is another giveaway to Mr. Martin,” Jennings added. The PILOT on the property calls for Martin to pay $10,000 in the next year in lieu of taxes, which will be split between the county, Town of Romulus, and South Seneca Central School District.
It is unclear where the Board of Supervisors and IDA will go next to repair their damaged relationship. However, getting specific answers on the migrant housing development on the Hillside property seems paramount.
