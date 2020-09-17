The Seneca County Health Department confirmed Sept. 15 that an employee of Wolffy’s Grill and Marina, located at 2943 Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual is currently being isolated and monitored.
County officials have worked closely with restaurant management and have determined that, although the risk of exposure to patrons of the facility is likely very low, out of an abundance of caution the Seneca County Health Department wanted to alert the public to the potential exposure.
Individuals who spent time in the bar at Wolffy’s Grill and Marina the evening of Sept. 9 between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
If individuals develop symptoms they should contact their medical provider and get tested.
The heath department encourages residents to remain vigilant and adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines and to avoid non-essential gatherings to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild symptoms to severe illness and usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Indoor activities pose a greater risk; therefore, individuals must be aware of their surroundings and evaluate their risk of exposure and the risk that they may pose to others.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
•Fever or chills
•Cough
•
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
•Fatigue
•Muscle or body ache
•Headache
•New loss of taste or smell
•Sore throat
•Congestion or runny nose
•Nausea or vomiting
•Diarrhea
For more information and updates on COVID-19 please contact the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1920 or visit its website, co.seneca.ny.us, or social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.