Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart was blunt when addressing the Board of Supervisors and community at a Health and Human Services Committee session last week. The strain of the pandemic was clear as she pleaded with members of the public to take the virus seriously as numbers “skyrocket.”
“As you can see from the reports I have been putting out pretty much daily, the numbers are skyrocketing,” she said, explaining that the problem is not solely local. However, if Seneca County wants to avoid the fate of Monroe and Onondaga counties, they will need to find a way to slow down the transmission of COVID-19.
The month of November had been a record-breaking one 24 days into the month, before Thanksgiving had even arrived. “Between March and October there were a total of 130 cases in Seneca County,” Swinehart said. “In the first 24 days of this month there have been 160.”
The problem: Gatherings at people’s homes, and family members exposing other family members thinking that whatever cold-like symptoms they are experiencing are “just a cold.”
“We’re seeing numbers from social gatherings, family members exposing other family members—people not staying home—they’re not masking,” Swinehart continued. “Stay home when you’re sick. We’ve had numerous people say, ‘Its my normal sinus stuff.’ Low and behold, it didn’t go away, they go to the doctor, test positive, and have been going to work for a week. Now they’ve exposed many people.”
Then comes the headaches around contact tracing, which have not gotten easier for the Health Department. “They’ll say they don’t remember where they went, or will be uncooperative,” she continued. “This isn’t a normal year. Nothing about this year is normal. If it’s the ‘normal’ sinus stuff stay home for a couple days. If it goes away—great. If not, you call your doctor and stay home that way you’re not infecting other people.”
Swinehart echoed concerns outlined by officials in other counties. “Assume that it’s everywhere,” she added. “Don’t pick and choose where you wear your mask. And just know that by going to work and being a martyr that you’re not just putting yourself in danger — you’re risking other people’s lives too.”
Now though, Thanksgiving has passed and the risk is real for an even greater wave. It is something that makes Swinehart worry. “I’m very fearful of what’s going to be the result of Thanksgiving in the next 10-14 days. It’s scary that the numbers are going higher. But I don’t know what else we can do other than try to educate people,” she concluded.
While it was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, the public learned later in the week about an Administrative Hearing that was slated for Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
Sauder’s Store Inc., one of the County’s largest grocery stores, was cited for a number of violations pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.
County Attorney David Ettman said in an email that the Health Department has actively been involved with compliance issues at the store since early in the pandemic. “This includes letters, personal meetings, coordination with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, and other efforts,” he explained. “Their business operations have generated far and away the most complaints from the community than from any other business or activity.”
The violations include:
• Failure to comply with employee face covering requirements on two separate occasions; and
• Failure to provide adequate space for customer social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.