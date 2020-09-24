Election officials in Seneca County are gearing up for a busy October and November. In addition to early-voting the duo charged with making sure Seneca’s vote is pulled off successfully will have to navigate more absentee ballots.
Some estimates across the state show that millions could be cast through the U.S. Postal Service.
Over the last several weeks, questions have rolled in to officials at all levels, and even our own inboxes. Catching up with Democratic Election Commissioner Carl Same, he responded to some of the questions - and looked at how November might go in Seneca County.
While some counties in New York are mailing absentee ballot applications—it was not included in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders increasing ballot access this November. Those who want to apply for an absentee ballot in Seneca County can do so by calling their office, sending them an email, fax, or letter, and even take advantage of the New York State Board of Elections website, which has its own portal.
Given the amount of concern connected to absentee ballots getting lost in the mail, or not making it to their final destination on-time, elections offices like the one in Seneca will have a collection site. The County’s early-voting site will also be the place to drop off ballots requested by mail.
Those can be dropped off at the former Office for the Aging space at the County Office Building at 1 DiPronio Dr. between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.
That’s also the period when early-voting will be taking place. They can also be dropped off on Election Day.
One area of concern for many communities is election inspectors. Same say Seneca County is in a good position thanks to hefty retention from past years. “We have had great success retaining Election Inspectors so far this year. Due to COVID-19 we could not conduct in person training this year so it was completed through the mail. We had enough responses to schedule the primary with no problems,” he explained. “I am currently maintaining a list of people who want to help and plan on reaching out to them individually if I find a need.”
What about results, though? Same says the election’s office has been ordered by Governor Cuomo to canvass ballots as soon as possible. “We have the processes in place to verify signatures and postmarks as ballots are delivered,” he explained. “We have a 48 hour window to report affidavit ballots to the NYS Board of Elections to compare against absentee ballots to prevent double voting. Once all data is checked on the State end we can begin to canvass ballots. We hope to be certified two weeks post-election.”
As of late-August, Seneca County had already received more than 1,000 requests for absentee ballots. It was a figure that Same expected to see higher as time goes on. “I know we will have more absentee voters than in previous General Elections. With COVID-19 concerns and the Governor allowing voters to use the reason ‘temporary illness’ to qualify we anticipate an uptick,” he explained.
As is typically the case, though, change is money. In this case, it means increased expenses associated with an evolving situation. “Our biggest challenge is financial. We have had a lot of expenses this year,” Same explained. “The COVID-19 Cares Grant will help but we were just informed of another mandatory mailing to all voters which is very expensive. We also worry about COVID-19 numbers and the safety of our front line election day workers. I will be happy once we get through this election and certification.”
A list of all polling places can be found on the Seneca County Board of Elections website.
