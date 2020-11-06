Last week when the Board of Supervisors met a situation in the town of Lodi took center stage.
It had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic, and everything to do with a system that has been in place for decades.
The supervisors received an update from Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor about the county’s coroner system. This after a deceased person’s family waited a significant amount of time for one of the county’s four coroners to respond to the home.
However, response time and coverage for the county were both major issues debated by the board, which wanted to consider anything-and-everything to find a sensible solution.
“I find it unacceptable that a family had to sit with their loved one waiting for a coroner to show up,” Fayette Town Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti said. Taylor admitted that while it was not a ‘”regular” occurrence, it was a situation that had played out before.
“It doesn’t happen all the time,” she explained. “But it has happened before—but that’s all I can say about it.”
The supervisors continued probing County Manager Mitch Rowe, County Attorney Dave Ettman, and Taylor about the coroner system, which involves four individuals being elected to the position.
Specific identities were not outlined during the session. However, the county’s leadership admitted that two of the coroners are responding to a vast majority of calls for service. In fact, each of those two coroners had 40 to 50 calls this year to date.
However, one of them had zero responded calls. “They aren’t getting paid unless they respond,” County Manager Rowe explained. “It’s $250 per call,” which is paid out on a case-by-case basis. It means if a coroner only responds to five or zero cases in the course of the year the person would be paid for the work they did, instead of receiving a full-salary.
That said, a full-time position was viewed as a favorable solution to at least some of the supervisors. “We should look at all of our options, including whether having a full-time person would be worthwhile,” Covert Town Supervisor Mike Reynolds said during the discussion. County Attorney Ettman noted that under the current guidelines it would not be possible to have a full-time coroner, along with the elected positions.
The four individuals listed in the County Directory as coroners for Seneca include: Paul McPherson, Roderick Coe, William Wilson, and Wade Morabito.
In the Lodi situation, Taylor confirmed that the two coroners who have responded to a vast majority of calls in Seneca County were unavailable due to being out of town.
“I’d like to see all of the coroners come together for a conversation about a solution,” Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara added. The supervisors ultimately agreed to that, and instructed the county’s leadership to work with them on a meeting to come up with a suitable schedule to ensure proper coverage.
In other news from the supervisor’s committee sessions:
•Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said warning letters went out to businesses, but that none had been fined to date. She said a few event permits have been denied, but that “most people are getting it.” She said complaints continue to come to her office, and that they follow-up on those as necessary.
•The supervisors considered and debated the prospect of reducing the Chamber of Commerce’s overall take from the Room Tax fund to 80 percent from 90 percent. They heard from Tom Murray, who serves as Chamber Board Chairman. He said those funds are crucial for promoting the county in a regional sense. The chamber receives more than $320,000 currently.
