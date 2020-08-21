Last week the Seneca County Health Department thanked residents and businesses for complying with state mandates rolled out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The health department provided an update a month after the state-directed full enforcement of enhanced social distancing rules.
“With the understanding that we are all in this together as ‘One Seneca County,’ we can continue to build on the progress that we have made in keeping our infection and cases requiring hospitalization low,” Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said in a press release.
“Seneca County continues to be in an excellent position with low numbers of new infections and no deaths occurring in the county from COVID -19 over the past month. As schools and businesses prepare to re-open across the county, now is the time to maintain our vigilance and continued collective efforts to wear masks/face coverings, social distance, and avoid large non-essential gatherings. This is the formula that will allow our economy to recover and grow,” she added.
However, some businesses have taken to social media over the last several days to voice concern about regulations imposed by the state and enforced by local health officials.
Opposition to the state mandates and public health restrictions have even resulted in a group organizing a rally, which was set to be held at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting. It is the first session that was allowed to be held with media and select public in attendance.
“Moving forward, the Seneca County Health Department’s focus will be to educate and advise the business community as well as to increase awareness among our residents about the importance of these measures. We want to encourage and recognize those businesses that are doing the right things, and assist those who are facing challenges,” Swinehart said. “Due in part to a high level of compliance among most businesses, and increased awareness among residents and in the business community of these necessary requirements, no Seneca County individuals or business has been fined or sanctioned since the enhanced July 9 State Emergency Regulations were issued. We are seeing voluntary compliance with mask/face coverings and general social distancing throughout Seneca County.”
Despite the messaging from officials, the tourism economy has been devastated and likely will not recover in 2020. That has been evident in the prolonged closure of Del Lago Resort & Casino, which has already cost Seneca County millions and could generate losses of $5 million when all is said and done.
A.J.’s Family Diner, located in Ovid, took to Facebook to share their story over the last several days, after a customer filed a complaint with the County. The post says that a person who came in to the restaurant was “uncomfortable” due to the number of people inside. “As I’m sure many of you understand after being shut down for three months it has been quite a struggle financially to open back up and try to hang on through this nightmare,” the post read.
They ask customers who are concerned about their safety or well-being while out to wait until the pandemic is over to return. “We would love to have you come back when you feel comfortable and safe. For those of you who continue to support our business and help us stay afloat you can’t even imagine how grateful we are to have you.”
A day after that complaint was filed the health department inspected and significant changes were made inside. Owners said in a second post to Facebook that only six tables are allowed to be used for a total of 28 people at a time.
A few members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors weighed in ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, said a vast majority of businesses have supported COVID-19 health precautions and are cooperating to promote public health and safety. He noted that from an economic standpoint, all businesses should be allowed to open with a plan to keep customers and workers safe.
Meanwhile, Supervisor Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, reiterated that compliance has been high. “I know there are people who want the county completely opened up, but that would probably only cause setbacks,” Supervisor Lott said. “I believe it is more important to get schools safely opened rather than seeing a lot of non-essential businesses open.”
Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, pushed back against the accusation that Seneca County has been “forcing” businesses to close because of its enforcement of state regulations.
“I have been hearing comments by email, Facebook, GOP Committee, etc. accusing Seneca County of being responsible for closing down businesses in Seneca County,” he said. “We all know that is not true. They are not reopening or closing because of the actions taken by NYS and Gov. Cuomo, not the Government of Seneca County.”
In his measure of the situation, a crucial part to maintaining economic prosperity through the pandemic will be keeping COVID-19 transmission numbers low.
“If we want businesses to survive and prosper we need very, very low COVID numbers so people will want to come and visit Seneca County and spend money. People are coming here because they feel safe, we are low risk,” he stated in an email. “They don’t mind wearing a mask and social distancing. This creates business, the mindset of the few supporting HERD IMMUNITY will destroy businesses. So we have to make up our minds, do we want to want to help our businesses return to profitability or try an experiment of HERD IMMUNITY under the disguise of my Constitutional Rights. I’ve observed the business along Route 89, the vacation rentals all being filled by mostly New Yorkers and some from Pennsylvania. Heavy traffic on the weekends. We are coming back—don’t screw it up!”
Check the next edition of the Ovid Gazette for in-depth coverage of the rally, as well as the August meeting of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.