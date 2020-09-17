Seneca County Board of Supervisors, Industrial Development Agency, and Chamber of Commerce are working in collaboration under the ‘One Seneca’ brand to bolster economic development efforts amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
For Sarah Davis, executive director of the IDA, there are a multitude of benefits of bringing the three together. “First, each of us have our own areas of expertise that we bring to the table, meaning that when we collaborate at this level, we are able to provide better service to the community because we are all striving for the same goal—making Seneca County a better place to live and work,” she explained. “Second, we are all resource constrained—by lack of time, staff, or money—but our partnership allows us to use our resources more efficiently and accomplish things together that we never could alone.”
In 2019 a plan was adopted after a series of public hearings were held inviting public input. That plan was eventually adopted and passed by the Board of Supervisors. The concept was to address the points of division in Seneca County when it comes to economic development.
“We need to be adaptable right now. While everyone had hoped the pandemic would pass quickly and we would all go back to ‘business as usual’, that has obviously not been the case. Everyone is facing new challenges; the key is recognizing that those challenges are opportunities to spur innovation and new ways of thinking. Businesses are finding creative ways to keep moving forward, and we have to as well. If you’re not willing to adapt or be flexible, you won’t be able to move forward or succeed,” Davis added.
Jeff Shipley, Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said the difference has been creating a consistent message across all three entities. It’s something that has been missing at times in the past.
“Having all three entities work together has not only produced efficiencies related to our areas of expertise, but it has also enabled Seneca County to have consistent, collaborative leadership with respect to our future growth and development,” he explained. “While all three entities (along with others) have historically worked to better this community, too often the work was done in a vacuum. As a result, scenarios such as duplication of efforts, territorialism, and other artificial impediments were unintentionally created and made it difficult to achieve the type of dynamic, transformative change that can only happen from collaboration.”
A big part of that territorialism described by Shipley involves the north-south divide. That though is a minor issue at this point, compared to the broader challenges that the pandemic has brought upon the business community.
“Unfortunately, its consequences proved too much for some local businesses to overcome and they made the difficult decision to suspend operations while many others are still facing uncertain futures,” Shipley continued. “Make no mistake, the pandemic was a historic event—a powerful tsunami of destruction that will take some time to fully recover. However, there were pre-existing conditions that have also weakened Seneca County’s (and Upstate New York in general) ability to attract and retain sustainable business opportunities.”
He said that aging infrastructure, lack of broadband, housing shortages, workforce-related issues, power-related shortfalls and costs associated with doing business are all significant threats to Seneca’s long-term viability.
“Any approach to economic development must be adaptable. We are blessed with the lakes and waterways. We have a thriving tourism industry. Our geographic location provides convenient access to 94 million people within a day’s drive. These are all enviable and marketable assets that make Seneca County unique and poised for a bright future,” Shipley added.
County Manager Mitch Rowe says finding success early will be crucial to making this initiative thrive in the long-term.
“Sarah, Jeff and I have been meeting regularly to prioritize the goals in the plan and to look at a sequence for implementation that makes the most sense and that can result in some early successes. Solidifying partnerships and networks will be an early focus as we then move to looking at our infrastructure, workforce and regulatory processes,” Rowe said. The goals set by the community early on are the ones that will be used to gauge success in the longterm.
