The first weekend of early voting in Seneca County went smoothly, according to Board of Election officials who spoke on Monday about turnout.
Lines were seen around the Finger Lakes region as voters turned out to let their voices be heard.
Carl Same, the Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner, said demand for early voting lived up to expectation.
“It was extremely busy,” Same said on Monday. “There were 382 voters on Saturday and 361 on Sunday. I expected it to be very busy, and it surely was.”
Turnout led to long wait times. While some voters in other counties reported hours-long waits to cast their ballots in one of the most important elections in the last 20 years, Seneca saw less waiting.
“The longest wait time was on Saturday,” Same explained. “Some waited over an hour to cast their ballots.”
That did not lead to any major issues, though. The common thread around the region was that early voting — despite the large crowds — went smoothly. No major technical issues were reported, and in Seneca County ballots were printed on-demand.
“Things went very well with ballot on demand printing. Everyone was patient and appreciative,” Same added. “We saw no problems whatsoever.”
Early voting continues through the week with daily hours at the County Office Building in Waterloo at 1 DiPronio Drive.
Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the week:
Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
As for turnout the remainder of the week, Same said he expects consistent turnout. In the first few hours of early voting on Monday officials had processed approximately 150 ballots.
Same said the Board of Election’s message to voters is relatively simple this week and on Election Day.
“Please maintain social distancing,” Same said. “Do not wear any political attire and be patient with election workers.”
Standard Election Day locations will operate in Seneca County on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The most competitive local race of note is that for Seneca County Clerk. Longtime Republican Tina Lotz, of Seneca Falls is being challenged by Democrat Melissa Brand Brown, also of Seneca Falls. It is a position Lotz has held since being appointed in 1995. She also has not faced a challenger since 1996.
In other local races:
•Republican Louis Van Cleef, of Ovid, is running in an uncontested race for Lodi-Ovid Town Justice. It carries a term of four years.
•Republican John Hubbard, of Interlaken, is running in an uncontested race for Ovid Town Council. It carries a term of four years.
•Republican Melody Collinsworth, of Romulus, is running in an uncontested race for Romulus Town Council. It carries a term of four years.
•Democrat Katherine Potter is facing off against Republican Ricky McCulloch, who is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines. Potter is also appearing on the People For Change party line. The Romulus residents are vying for a seat on the Varick Town Board that carries a term of four years.
