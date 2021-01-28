Seneca Housing has received $27,234 in funding from the CARES Act, which was passed and adopted in 2020, as the Coronavirus Pandemic was only beginning. The funding meant that Seneca Housing will be able to have an established Security Deposit Assistance Fund.
The funds are available to assist eligible participants and newly enrolled families of both the HUD Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher and Mainstream 5 Programs. Melissa Nesbit, who leads Seneca Housing, said security deposits are often a challenge.
“Financing security deposits is always a challenge for low-income families, and we are excited to offer this opportunity for assistance. So far, since Seneca Housing has paid out more than $17,000 in assistance and anticipates the remaining funds will be expended by the end of March,” Nesbit said. She was recently named to the New York State Housing and Community Renewal Task Force as a representative for Region #3.
“Regarding our Veterans Housing initiative, we are pleased to report that, thanks to the humbling generosity of our community members and the invaluable support of local business owners and sponsors, the construction of our first Veteran Housing unit- a gorgeous three-bedroom upper- has been completed and the unit is now occupied. Currently, plans for this year’s annual Veterans Housing Fund Raiser, Masquerade 2021 are underway,” Nesbit added. “This year, the event will take place at del Lago Resort & Casino on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The evening will include dinner, an open bar, live music, silent and live auctions and 50/50 raffles.”
The state has launched a number of initiatives connected to easing concerns for renters, but many of the hardest hit groups in the labor force - like those who rely on second, or third jobs - have not seen income levels return to pre-pandemic norms.
However, Seneca Housing has been around for many years. Originally founded in the 1970s, this agency has served as a lead through a number of economic crisis’ in the local community. Nesbit said they will continue to put the needs of the community first.
“Seneca Housing has a long history of assisting Seneca County residents to live in safe, decent, affordable housing,” she continued. “Our baseline allocation from NY State Homes and Community Renewal continues to grow, which enables us to assist more families each year. In 2020, we were authorized to offer direct service to 473 families and indirect service and referrals to an estimated 1000 additional families.”
She said they work with more than 700 landlords, apartment complexes, and property managers in Seneca County, and last year more than $2 million was paid to those entities thanks to programs like those administered by Seneca Housing. “In 2020 we paid directly to them, on behalf of their tenants, $2,163,309.00 in rental payments,” Nesbit added. “Affordable housing is an integral component to economic development and Seneca Housing is committed to offering continued services in Seneca County for many years to come.”
