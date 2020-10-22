The clock is ticking for legislators in New York State to do something about the housing crisis that has been brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.
That was the message from Cea Weaver, a representative of Housing Justice For All, who said the stakes in New York are very real. Housing Justice has been focusing a lot of attention and energy on issues related to fair housing amid the pandemic.
“Millions of people have lost their jobs and are unable to pay their rent because of COVID-19 and the economic crisis that is associated with it,” Weaver explained. “Housing courts are reopening for the first time since March — that’s happening right now — and millions of people could face eviction.”
That’s a major issue, Weaver says, because Governor Andrew Cuomo has been touting an eviction moratorium. However, that’s not a complete or fair picture of what’s really happening, according to advocates with Housing Justice.
“Unfortunately there’s been a lot of confusion coming out of our Governor,” she explained. “There’s no active moratorium. What we do have is an affirmative defense that tenants can raise in housing court.”
That means if a tenant is taken to court for eviction proceedings, they can tell the court that they lost their income due to COVID-19. Application of this standard is a major concern for Weaver, and tenant advocates alike.
“It’s left up to a judge. A judge could decide that it’s true — or that it’s not true — based on the evidence that the tenant can provide,” she continued. “There are over 1,300 different judges in New York State. So that’s leaving a tremendous amount of judicial discretion, and uncertainty.”
Weaver says many tenants, for many different reasons, do not know their rights. “It’s been hard,” she recalled of her time advocating during the Coronavirus Pandemic. “I’m a professional tenant organizer and it’s been hard for me to follow and parse out what’s going on with the eviction moratorium. It’s incredibly irresponsible for our governor to be saying there’s an eviction moratorium when tenants are having to go to court, and they’re going to have to know about the rights - and they’re going to have to affirmatively defend themselves.”
Weaver and Housing Justice say another major roadblock is access to an attorney, which can have a great deal of impact on how court proceedings related to eviction play out. “Most people don’t have access to an attorney in that situation, so it’s a little scary what could happen moving forward,” she added.
Advocates say real, legislative change is necessary to deal with the housing crisis -- and that the answer isn’t a simple ‘moratorium’ on evictions. “We have a bill in both chambers that would put a pause on evictions and foreclosures for the duration of the pandemic, plus one year,” Weaver added. “It would give tenants the time to make up for the income they’ve lost - and push the cost of not eviction people up the ladder to the most-wealth, the people who can most-absorb the cost - banks and corporate landlords.”
Another bill the advocacy coalition supports is a rent relief bill that would clear back-rent, and compensate landlords for the loss of income with a priority to small ‘Mom and Pop’ landlords.
Weaver says things are challenging, but not impossible if the legislature gets together and starts moving forward.
“Whenever there’s a crisis, there is an opportunity right next to it,” she added. “I think that’s really important that we take advantage of this moment where the real estate market is cooling, and where landlords are walking away to convert thousands of units of existing housing into social controlled housing. This is a time when we need big public investment in our housing stock and our housing infrastructure.”
