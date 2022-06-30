The South Seneca class of 2022 commencement ceremony was chock-full of advice for the seniors, who celebrated their graduation the morning of June 25 on the front lawn of South Seneca Central.
Though only a class of 53 students, hundreds of family members and friends gathered to watch the commencement and cheer on the graduates.
In his welcome address, Superintendent Stephen Zielinski discussed the impacts of the COVID pandemic. He explained that, for the class of 2022, the pandemic defined much of their high school experience.
“Our wish for you is that the lessons learned about adjustment and perseverance in the face of life’s challenges will serve you well, even as we lament the suffering it caused,” Zielinski said.
But this batch of graduates certainly didn’t let the pandemic stifle their accomplishments. Twenty-one seniors earned college credits, 27 participated in varsity athletics and 10 completed careers in tech programs through TST BOCES. The Class of 2022 accumulated dozens of awards and six students graduated with honors by earning a grade point average of 88 or above.
The class also paid tribute to a member of their class who was not present. As the diplomas were handed out, a moment of silence was held for classmate Ryan Sibley, who died of suicide his freshman year.
The first speaker of the morning was Class President Jenika Halsey. She encouraged her fellow students to focus on the present moment, their graduation, rather than reminiscing about the past or worrying about their futures.
“This morning, I ask you to shift your focus to this moment. We’ve done the hard work, now it’s time to sit back, relax, and just celebrate,” Halsey said. “So let’s take the time to cherish this moment between what has already happened and what is coming. This moment where we are here together for the last time.”
After Halsey, senior Natalia Anderson also took to the podium. Her speech pushed back against the pressure to have a set career path and a definitive answer to the question “what do you want to be when you grow up?” that adults love to ask.
According to Anderson, as a kid, this question was fun to answer.
“I knew kids that wanted to be an astronaut, a movie star, a lawyer and the taste tester for Ben and Jerry's ice cream. But personally, I wanted to be the President of The United States,” Anderson said.
However, as a high schooler, this question became stressful, placing undue emphasis on achievements, resume building, and college applications. So, in her speech, Anderson decided to reframe the question.
“I challenge us to reconsider the question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and instead ask ‘who do you want to be when you grow up,’” Anderson said.
After a brief musical interlude—the high school chorus sang Abba’s “Thank You For The Music”—Math teacher Chris Nixon spoke.
Nixon sha
red a memory from his own graduation—a speech from his math teacher that revolved around the saying on a soda can, no deposit no return. He wanted to pass along this bit of advice and explained that the more these students deposit into their futures, into traveling, into happiness and building relationships, the more they will get in return.
“Go explore. We’re trapped between two of the longest lakes in New York. We’re very limited in our movement East and West. Find a way to go East and West,” said Nixon.
Then came the presentation of diplomas, and the traditional moving of the tassel.
Principal Tim Houseknecht wrapped up the ceremony with a round of thanks, a few jokes, and a reference to the senior prank.
“Horse around once in a while. Isn’t that true, Ms. Keery? We horsed around a little bit at the end of the year,” Houseknecht said. “One of my favorite memories of South Seneca happened in the last few weeks, when we had a three-and-a-half foot mini horse walking through the hallway.”
As a send-off, Houseknecht wanted the seniors to keep in mind that they would always be a South Seneca Falcon.
"We will all miss you, and we love you as fellow falcons for life. Please stay in touch with us, and may your dreams be realized. Thank you all very much for your hard work,” Houseknecht said.
Julia Nagel is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
