At the beginning of most Novembers, life at South Hill Elementary School is briefly disrupted as the school opens its doors to voters. Last year when that happened, one of Jake Chernikoff’s third grade students asked him why people vote.
Chernikoff wrote the question on the board and left it there, returning to it throughout the year as opportunities permitted to talk to his students about voting and making their voices count. That lesson culminated in the class collaborating with author Alex McConduit, illustrator Irwan Awalludin and each other to write a book called “Our Vote is Our Voice.”
The book is a compilation of stories of “heroic Americans who fought for our right to vote.” Each student teamed up with one or two other classmates to cover people like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass and Rep. John Lewis.
Plans for the book were already in motion when his student asked about voting, Chernikoff said, but when schools shut down and students were forced home due to the coronavirus pandemic, things shifted.
Originally, McConduit, a long-time friend of Chernikoff’s, was going to come to Ithaca to visit for a few days to work with the students. Instead, everything went virtual and the book became a longer term project, with students spending about a month researching and writing while meeting regularly with McConduit throughout the process.
“Doing it online afforded us opportunities,” Chernikoff said. “We worked with Alex over a series of weeks rather than a few days. And the ability to interview people became significantly easier in a lot of ways because it was just getting them to sign online. It wasn’t ideal, but we very much made lemonade out of the lemons we were handed for our spring in third grade.”
The students agreed that doing things virtually had its advantages and disadvantages. Fourth-grader Nora Lind was one of the students who worked on the chapter about Dorothy Cotton, and who got to interview a woman who works for the Dorothy Cotton Institute in Ithaca.
“That made something virtual a lot more fun,” Lind said. “I didn’t know Dorothy Cotton was a person, and then I was studying her and I had no idea who she was or that she lived in Ithaca.”
For Grace Folsom, who worked on the section about Ida B. Wells, one of the hardest parts was using a skill she wasn’t used to.
“I’m not good at typing,” she explained. “I’m better at writing with my own hand.”
The students expressed interest in who they would study and then spent some time in a research phase where they filled out note organizers to make sure they had all the needed information. The class as a whole met everyday, and then the groups of students met individually to check in. McConduit and Chernikoff met three or four times with each group to go over the writing they had done individually and combine it into a single section. Each student wrote a body paragraph covering different sections of the person’s life, and then they wrote the introduction and conclusion together.
In a spring semester filled with questions, technology struggles and unknowns, writing this book proved to be a bright spot.
“It was a pretty amazing thing to watch and facilitate,” Chernikoff said. “The general consensus I got from colleagues and friends was that the spring was kind of just a big bummer. But for us, while there were obviously frustrations, I had every kid pretty much showing up every day and working as hard or harder than before. This was our biggest academic undertaking the whole year, and more or less I had my class showing up with more enthusiasm and rigor and work ethic than at any other point.”
Lind and Folsom agree.
“It was super fun, and the illustrator was really good and the writer was really good,” Folsom said. “I had a lot of fun finding ways to put the things together. I have a virtual copy on my computer and it’s amazing how all of our class came together to make a super amazing book.”
Lind echoed that, and said she can’t wait to see the real thing.
“It was so cool to see the virtual version,” she said. “And my fourth grade teacher said we’re going to get the book for our classroom.
The book is being published through Amazon, which by default makes it available on Amazon.com, but Chernikoff would prefer people to support local vendors. The book will be available for purchase at Buffalo Street Books, both in person and online. In-person copies will be available on a “pay what you wish” basis.
As authors, the class has the ability to purchase the books at-cost, so the students want to donate any money made to distributing copies to kids who might not have access otherwise, whether through schools or public libraries.
The book will also be available at Tompkins County Public Library and Little Free Library boxes around the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.