As residents on one of Tompkins County’s rural highways, we have always enjoyed a pleasant relationship with the County and Town Highway Departments. Besides providing all the usual maintenances such as road surfacing, snow removal, and ditching; they have cooperated with us for the installation of driveway culverts and they have been supportive in efforts to install signage to control traffic speed. Our road, the Searsburg Road, County Road 149, is one of several where maintenance is shared between the town and county. As a commuter road from the Seneca Lake area, it is an entrance road into the county from Schuyler County and while it terminates in Trumansburg, Rt. 96 continues on into Ithaca. It is still largely rural from the county line west, where it is Schuyler County Rt 1, but at the Trumansburg end it is quite suburban.
It was one of the first roads “laid out” and “opened up” in the Town of Ulysses. There had been town “Highway Commissioners” from the start, in 1795. Their role was largely related to the politics and practicalities of determining where roads would go, and they had responsibilities for seeing to the erection of bridges where necessary.
From 1796 onwards, sections of every established town road were assigned a “Path Master” (later termed “Overseer of the Highway”) – a resident on that road section whose duty it was to round up his neighbors to scrape down the ruts left over from the ravages of the spring melt and do other repairs as needed. If you could not or would not work directly on the road or provide labor and horsepower, you were taxed a little something.
The maintenance of the roads did not become the responsibility of municipal “departments” until the first decade of the 1900s. As more and more roadside acreage throughout the town and county have become suburbanized, municipalities have become financially hard-pressed to provide all the services their roadside residents ask for. Volunteer assistance has been sought out through such programs as Tompkins County’s “Adopt a Road” program. Over 50, at least one mile long stretches of road, are currently “policed” by volunteer groups – non-profits, clubs, community associations, fraternities, and so on. One has seen their orange plastic bags full of trash waiting for truck pick up.
We have made sporadic attempts at keeping our 1,400 feet of Searsburg Road ditch clear of trash over the years. Just recently, blue and white signs have appeared at the county line and the Trumansburg terminus announcing that Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) has “adopted” our highway. SADD is a student club at Trumansburg High School. In conjunction with the Trumansburg police force, they ran an anti-bullying campaign at the school last fall. (Remember the Bar Angus black bull on the TCS front lawn for a while?) I read these new signs with mixed feelings – appreciation that the road side ditches will be given some regular trash removal service, but with a little twinge of guilt that “we” have not done more to organize an “adoption” on a more local level.
So, what about your road? If this article inspires one to form a local group to regularly keep one’s ditches clean and one would like the support of our county highway department, go to the County Highway Department’s web page, where you will find a detailed explanation of the “Adopt a Highway” program and application forms.
