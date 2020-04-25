Another death from COVID-19 has been reported at the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly, bringing the total to six as of April 25.
"Elderwood is continuing testing for all residents and staff members. I ask for your prayers and positive thoughts for all those concerned,” Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said.
Sauerbrey announced the day before that there is a growing "cluster of COVID-19 cases" at the facility.
As of April 24, there are 52 confirmed cases among residents at the nursing home and 14 confirmed cases among staff members – five of those staff members are Tioga County residents. (There were no updates given today on these numbers.)
One new case was added to the county total, which now stands at 90. Eighty people are in "mandatory quarantine," while just one person is in "precautionary quarantine." Twenty-two people have "recovered," meaning they showed no symptoms and no longer have a fever, and have been released from isolation. Two more tests are pending.
