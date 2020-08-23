The Tompkins County Department of Health issued an alert that an employee at Simeon's American Bistro, located at 224 E. State St. on the Commons, tested positive for COVID-19. The health department says that the employee worked several shifts before learning receiving their status.
During the hours which the employee worked, patrons to the bistro may have been exposed. Potential exposures may have occurred during the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, August 18, 11:00AM-2:00PM, 4:30-9:30PM
- Wednesday, August 19, 11:00AM-2:00PM, 4:30-9:30PM
- Thursday, August 20, 11:00AM-2:00PM, 4:30-9:30PM
- Friday, August 21, 11:00AM-2:00PM
The health department is requesting that anyone who visited Simeon's during the mentioned dates and times schedule an appointment to be tested for the virus. the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., is available via appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. The Sampling site at Ithaca Mall is expected to have limited public appointment times on Monday, Aug. 24.
The health department is also asking people who visited the bistro to monitor their health closely for signs of coronavirus which include :cough, fever, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time you dined at Simeon’s. Even with a negative test result initially, they're suggesting that patrons be mindful of the infection time of the virus and continue to monitor their health for up to 14 days.
Simeon’s American Bistro is closed temporarily for in order for the facility to thoroughly cleaned in the meantime.
“Simeon’s notified their staff right away and is taking all necessary precautions. They reopened for on-site dining in phase four with a thorough plan including requiring staff to wear masks at all times, and are following that plan as they clean their facilities. Staff and close contacts identified by the health department are in quarantine,” said Public Health Director Frank Kruppa. “We’re seeing businesses follow their reopening plans closely, this has been key to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Due to the massive return of Cornell students, Cayuga Health System announced that the sampling site would be closed to the public on Aug. 23 and 24, but will offer a limited appointment slots for people who believe they may have been exposed at Simeon's last week.
“The COVID-19 virus continues to be present in our community. Our vigilance and adherence to guidance has kept our numbers low. We are encouraging people to be cautious and continue to consider density, keep distance, wear face coverings, and wash hands well and often to stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
...
For those in need of coronavirus testing, the Sampling Center at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road, is available for pre-scheduled drive through testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Everyone can continue to take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:
Refrain from traveling to states listed in the New York Travel Advisory.
Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public.
Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face coverings must be worn by everyone over age two at all times in public places when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. Fines are enforceable for individuals who are in violation of these regulations. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.
Non-essential gatherings are limited to 50 people for our region, but must comply with distancing and face covering guidance.
Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household.
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
To file a complaint about a business or social gathering click here.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
