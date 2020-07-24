The Sierra Club has endorsed Tracy Mitrano in her campaign for the 23 congressional district.
The club, founded in 1842, has remained a grassroots organization committed to protecting wildlife, promoting clean energy and providing clean water and air to communities in need, all in efforts to increase the quality of public health.
In a press release, Mitrano said that “Protecting the natural beauty of our district and country, promoting healthy communities and supporting clean-energy research and technology are top-priority items for me." She promised to promote the agenda tirelessly as a member of Congress.
Mitrano hopes to unseat Rep. Tom Reed, who is running a sixth successive term for the congressional spot.
In a letter, the Sierra Clubs National Political Committee and Atlantic Chapter said that the endorsement in support of Mitrano's "demonstrated commitment to protecting America's environment."
Mitrano received support from Sen. Chuck Schumer earlier this month, along with endorsements from NYSUT after securing the spot as the Democratic primary winner in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.