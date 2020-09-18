The Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter announced its endorsement for Leslie Danks Burke in her bid for State Senate in the 58th district on Friday.The Sierra Club which boasts 3.8 million members and supporters, is a grassroots environmental organization.
Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter endorses Leslie Danks Burke
- Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
Danks Burke's calls to invest in clean energy jobs; ban out-of-state corporations from dumping fracking waste in the region; put stronger drinking water protections in place; reduce carbon emissions; support local farmers in sustainable agriculture; and conserve the region's natural resources have been gaining increased attention over the last two months. In August, Danks Burke and 23rd Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano shared the stage to discuss conservation issues within the region at a joint press gathering in Watkins Glen.
Mitrano was endorsed by the Sierra Club at the Federal level earlier this summer. The club's most recent endorsement of Danks Burke follows just after her endorsement by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
"We are proud to support Leslie Danks Burke, a leader who fights tirelessly for her community's health and economic strength," said Kate Bartholomew, chair of the Atlantic Chapter. "As we continue to face a climate crisis, it's critical that we elect leaders like Leslie who understand that protecting the environment by creating clean energy jobs and protecting our natural resources is the best way to protect our children's health and their future."
"Out-of-state oil and gas companies are dumping their waste on us. Big Ag corporations want to drive our local farmers under and pollute our land and water. Manhattan millionaires don't care about our kids' health or safety. And Albany ignores us while our Senator rolls over for the polluters who pay his lobbying firm's bills," said Danks Burke. "It's time for us to have a seat at the table, and I'm proud to have the support of the Sierra Club in this fight for our kids' jobs, their health, and their futures. My opponent may collect a big fat paycheck from his day job at a lobbying firm, but the price of that is him working for corporations that contaminate our drinking water and bring in waste to dump in our backyard. We can do better."
