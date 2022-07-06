The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) has remained dedicated to serving Ithaca’s at-risk communities for 50 years, providing a variety of resources and recreational programs.
Located on 301 W. Court St., GIAC was founded in 1972. The United Way of Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, the Ithaca City School District and the Social Service League of Ithaca came together and decided to found GIAC after recognizing a need for more downtown community centers for youth. The need became even more pressing after the downtown YMCA closed a number of years later.
GIAC focuses its efforts on those who are disenfranchised or discriminated against due to race, identity, ethnicity, and socio-economic status. Part of GIAC’s programs involve services that are dedicated to the improvement of the quality of life for the people of Ithaca. These programs are part of a greater social justice initiative that draws awareness to the needs and rights of underrepresented, and disenfranchised populations, as well as having the voices of Ithaca’s youth be heard.
One of these programs is the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, where police officers can send those who commit misdemeanors as a result of socioeconomic struggle to social workers and other community-service based outlets.
“Let’s say someone was shoplifting. Instead of having this person be incarcerated, they can be deferred to LEAD, where they will participate in meeting with social workers, substance abuse and addiction counselors, and where they can participate in several activities to help them turn their life around,” GIAC Director Leslyn McBean-Clairborne said.
Another program is the Hospitality Employment Training Program (HETP), where people can obtain free training and work experiences that prepare them for a career in the hospitality industry. HETP lasts for six months and gives participants the opportunity to work in a variety of hospitality roles ranging from food and beverage, management, housekeeping, clerical, and maintenance. When they conclude the program, they’ll have a portfolio of experiences that better-equip them for the competition of the job market. It’s an opportunity that provides more equitable job prospects for at-risk youth and adults.
GIAC is also known for its athletic programs. Over the years, their Summer Basketball Leagues for both youth and adults have been successful. Their oldest athletic program has been boxing. In 2020, thanks to $90,000 in donations from Purity Ice Cream and the Legacy Foundation of Tompkins County to the city, the Alex Haley Pool was able to be opened to the public, cooling some of the tensions of the pandemic during that summer. The pool is currently undergoing repairs, but once work is completed, an opening date for this year will be announced. The GIAC webpage for the pool will then be updated with 2022 fees, hours and information.
“The pandemic, for our community, caused a lot of collaboration. The fact that all the funders began to meet and really work with each other and say ‘this is what we can afford to do, this is something my board members are interested in, if we can come up with a quarter of this, who else can we pitch in? We saw that happening time and time again during the pandemic, and continuing now. Because the fact is, we’re still in a pandemic, but it’s made our community realize how good in tandem we really are, and if we work together, we’ll come up with better solutions,” Legacy Foundation Director of Development Jean McPheeters said.
Though GIAC has done numerous community initiatives throughout the years, the organization is not very reflective on its achievements. “It’s always difficult to really think about our milestones because you just do., you never really think [of] it as such. Our biggest thing is just responding to what the emerging needs are in our community. We are currently in the process of expanding GIAC. We have grown this space; there’s more and more demand for services we offer. And so, a milestone we hope to achieve is [the] buildup of GIAC in adding a new program space with the gymnasium we’ve acquired from the [Immaculate] Conception School,” McBean-Clairborne said.
Earlier this year, GIAC received $800,000 in funding from Washington as a result of an omnibus spending bill that was passed by the House and Senate back in March. Given the rising demands for its public programs, GIAC has continuously been attempting to expand its property. Although it failed to acquire outdoor space from the Beverly J. Martin Elementary School, this government funding will allow GIAC to renovate the Immaculate Conception School gym. This added space will enable an expansion for teen programming. There will be an animation and recording studio and screen-printing. There will also be more sporting-related activities including basketball tournaments and community volleyball among others. This new space will fulfill GIAC’s programming needs, but also add indoor recreation space for the neighborhood and community at large so that the nonprofit can keep up with growing demands.
GIAC’s athletic programs have turned young athletes into professionally competitive ones, besides providing recreational opportunities. Take Ijeyikowoicho “EJ” Onah, a 2018 Ithaca High School graduate and former member of the GIAC Navigators program. She started her track and field journey in the second grade through the program and continued running when she joined the track team at SUNY Albany. From there, Onah competed and won a bronze medal in the 2019 Pan American Games.
During the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, GIAC had to close down all physical programs. All athletic activities were put on hold. Professional development programs, particularly for teens, were also on hiatus. However, this didn’t mean that GIAC was completely shutting themselves off from the public. Instead, they instituted new programs like senior grocery delivery, so that seniors wouldn’t need to worry about contracting the Coronavirus from a grocery run. GIAC also had a food pantry, so that those struggling with food scarcity as a consequence of the effects of the pandemic could have a place where they could get food staples.
GIAC also launched daily programs for young students to have a socially distanced learning space. This targeted the challenges that online curriculums posed, particularly towards children from lower-income families. Lower-income students often lack optimal internet access and needing one parent to stay at home would prevent them from being able to work. GIAC having this space that enabled children to learn in a safe, sustaining environment that could supervise them so that their parents can work without making severe compromises demonstrates the nonprofit’s flexibility in aiding Ithaca’s community.
GIAC also remains tightly interwoven with other organizations in Ithaca.
“We work in collaboration with others. Anything we do, we don’t do alone. We rely heavily on partnerships with community agencies as much as they rely on us. And so, we partner with organizations like the Ithaca Police Department, and with REACH [Respectful, Equitable, Access to Compassionate Healthcare] Medical as some of our key partners,” McBean-Clairborne said.
In these collaborations, GIAC can more effectively service the people of Ithaca. For instance, a collaboration with the local Staples store enabled GIAC to provide students with school supplies, such as pencils, glue-sticks, paper and headphones.
Inclusivity is an integral part of GIAC, and part of this is demonstrated through annual events that take place throughout the year.
“We offer five special events for the community: the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast, the Black History Month Talent Show, the GIAC Festival of Nations, we host the City of Ithaca’s Party and Parade, and the Harvest Festival Dinner. These are special events that we do for the community, in addition to our daily programs,” McBean-Clairborne said.
GIAC intends to host a birthday party celebrating its 50th anniversary in September.
Details will be announced on their website later this year.
