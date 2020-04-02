Last week the Seneca County Board of Supervisors held its regularly scheduled series of committee meetings, which were streamed live on YouTube. It was a big step for a county, who had to ask that the public not attend the meeting. The board room was rearranged in a way that few had ever seen it before, but it reflected the chaotic nature of government function since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted major changes across the state.
"I think it went well," Chairman Bob Hayssen said after the session. "I have a great board, and we all work together well. The meeting felt like it went really well." While the Board has not committed to continuing live-streams after the pandemic ends or restrictions are lifted, the infrastructure is in place for the short- to medium-term. Hayssen says he does not expect any major action – unless an emergency – until late-April.
Over the weekend, both Hayssen and Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart sounded the alarm for Seneca County over possible transmission from those who live outside the area. While an employee at a Waterloo nursing home and a non-resident tested positive, no Seneca County residents tested positive.
On Monday all that changed.
Officials learned that there was at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. Swinehart confirmed that information in a press release. "We have anticipated and planned for our first positive case of COVID-19," she said. "This was not unexpected as every other county across the state has reported positive cases to date.”
“Locally testing has been prioritized and is given to those who are at the greatest risk for exposure to the disease,” Swinehart continued. “Our local healthcare providers are following the NYSDOH’s guidelines for COVID-19 Testing.”
“Now that we do have a confirmed case it is even more imperative that all of our residents do their part and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus in our community and only go out if absolutely necessary," Swinehart added. “Locally there is a shortage of testing supplies and crucial PPE, which is needed by healthcare providers who are testing and treating COVID-19 patients. The true burden of disease in Seneca County is unknown due to the limited number of tests being performed.”
That was a concern echoed by Chairman Hayssen, who asked part-time residents from downstate or outside New York to stay put until the pandemic passes.
Swinehart said it was only a matter of time before a positive test result comes back. "I fully anticipate there will be positive cases in Seneca County, but if we work together and continue our social distancing efforts we can slow the spread of this virus in our communities and protect those most at risk," she continued.
Seneca County has a short list of available healthcare resources. Geneva General Hospital and Cayuga Medical Center are the two closest, but both primarily serve communities outside Seneca. And the communities they serve have already seen a significantly larger volume of positive COVID tests.
“I know this will be a hardship for those who must cancel reservations and lose important income. Some individuals depend on this income for maintaining the property and various other costs associated with short term rentals," County Manager Mitch Rowe said. "We do not need people to possibly be quarantining themselves or not knowing they are infected until it is too late."
