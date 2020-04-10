The Seneca County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 related death in the late morning on April 10. The individual, who was male and in his late 60's, died while hospitalized.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the news that one of our community members has succumbed to COVID-19,” Vickie Swinehart, Public Health Director, said in the press release.
“We send our most heartfelt condolences on behalf of Seneca County to his family,” C. Mitchell Rowe, County Manager, said.
Swinehart urged residents to take COVID-19 prevention protocols more seriously moving forward.
“We have anticipated that this virus would cause loss in our community. We will feel the pain of every loss," she said. "We must now take social distancing and our recommendations to wear face coverings out in public very seriously, these are not merely suggestions, we must do these actions to save lives.”
“If you have to leave your home, please maintain 6ft of distance between yourself and others, only go out if absolutely necessary for essentials, make one trip, and wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose in public. Individuals who are experiencing mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 should treat their symptoms at home and should contact their healthcare provider if their symptoms worsen.”
For more information and updates on COVID-19, residents should either contact the county health department at (315) 539-1920 or COVID19@co.seneca.ny.us, or the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Online resources can be found here, here or here.
“All Seneca County residents must act responsibly as one community to protect our most vulnerable citizens," Swinehart said. "Please stay home, do not gather with friends and family who do not reside with you at this time. In order for us to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities we must stay home. By staying home, we are staying safe and we save lives.”
