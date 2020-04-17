Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported on April 17 that a second individual has passed away from COVID-19.
Two days ago, Sauerbrey reported the first death from COVID-19. Like the first reported death, the person's age, gender, length of illness and if they had underlying health conditions or not will not be released at this time.
As of Friday April 17, the count of positive cases stands at 46. Seventy-one individuals are in "mandatory quarantine," while two are in "precautionary quarantine. Fourteen tests are still pending. Fifteen people have "recovered" from the virus.
