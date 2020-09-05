A second employee from The Boatyard Grill, 525 Old Taughannock Blvd, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Tompkins County Health Department said that this recent case is connected to the case previously identified on Wednesday at the restaurants location.
The health department warns that the public may have been exposed to the virus while the employee worked during the dates and times listed below:
- Friday, August 28: 4 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29: 4 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30: 4 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Monday, August 31: 4 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 1: 4 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 2: 4 p.m.m-11:00 p.m.
The health department is requesting that anyone who dined at The Boatyard Grill during the above dates and times get tested as soon as possible. They also ask that patrons of the restaurant monitor their health closely for signs of the virus for a period of 14 days while quarantining.
- It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM. The Sampling Site will have special hours on Saturday, September 5 from 8AM – 12:30PM because they are closed on Monday for Labor Day.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said that while the origins of the initial positive case remain uncertain, the second Boatyard Grill case is likely the result of a small group of employees, including those who tested positive, who commute together and attended small non-work gatherings, which led to prolonged exposure to one another.
The individual who tested positive has been placed in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing, reports the health department. Any close contacts are being encouraged to get tested and go into mandatory quarantine. Contacts who are essential workers are allowed to return to work if they can present a negative test and present no symptoms. They must quarantine outside of attending work, however.
The Health Department defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes starting from two days before illness onset or, for those without symptoms, two days prior to a positive sample collection, until the time the patient is isolated.
“The Boatyard management continues to work closely with their staff and the Health Department to take all necessary precautions. They continue to follow their reopening plan requiring staff to wear masks at all times, distance between tables, and thorough cleaning of their facility,” Kruppa stated.
Customers who visited The Boatyard Grill on Wednesday should still be monitoring their health closely and seek out testing, if possible. Potential public exposures from the original identified case may have occurred at The Boatyard Grill during the following dates and times:
- Friday, August 28: 4pm-11:00pm
- Saturday, August 29: 4pm-11:00pm
- Sunday, August 30: 4pm-11:00pm
"The COVID-19 virus continues to be present in our community," Kruppa said. "We are encouraging people to be cautious and continue to consider density, keep distance, wear face coverings, and wash hands well and often to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we begin this holiday weekend, please be mindful of the size of gatherings and wear face masks at all times while maintaining distance.”
