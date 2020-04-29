Newfield’s oldest relic, the Seabring Inn, has new ownership as of April 10. Jordan Rosenbaum and Sabine Detterback have taken over the reigns of a bar and restaurant that has existed in the community for more than 50 years.
Both Rosenbaum and Detterback are the owners of the food truck “Eat The Foood,” which has been touring around different areas of Tompkins County for a couple of seasons. Rosenbaum said running a bar and restaurant was the ultimate goal of his and Detterback’s.
“We knew the eventual step from the food truck, depending on the success of the food truck, was going to be a tavern-style restaurant slash bar,” Rosenbaum said. “But the real question was going to be, ‘Do we want to do something in a downtown area where we’re renting, or do we kind of want to just find a roadside that is in a nice, small community, own the building it’s in and really feel the diggin roots, as opposed to just being another bar down by the Commons and so on and so forth?’”
He said they initially contacted the inn’s realtor to learn the status of its contract and express their interest. When its contract expired, they pursued it even further.
“It was under contract and we just called the realtor to see what was going on, and then it fell out of contract and we just kept moving forward,” Rosenbaum said. “With COVID it kind of slowed it down, but we were past the point of no return.”
Even though it may not be the best time to purchase a new business due to the tole COVID-19 has taken on the economy state- and nation-wide, Rosenbaum said he is not worried about finances at the moment.
“If you’re going to buy a bar, you're going to definitely want to have a little bit of a reserve at the beginning anyways,” Rosenbaum said. “So we’re probably going to dive into that. Tompkins County isn’t issuing any new health permits right now, so we’re not going to be able to open like the other restaurants and sell to-go food or anything, but we currently have an active health [permit] for Tompkins County with our food truck. Starting next week, we’re going to open our food truck in the Seabring Inn parking lot and sell a mixed menu – some of the stuff that Seabring sells, and some of the stuff our food truck sells, like our most popular items – and just sell it out of the parking lot. Hopefully, that’ll offset a good chunk of the operating costs.”
The “Eat The Foood” food truck will set up shop in the inn’s parking lot starting on Friday May 1. The truck will be serving food in the lot every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. The menu features “Eat The Foood” staples such as its gourmet grilled cheeses, along with ⅓ pound burgers, chicken sandwiches, an assortment of of subs and 12-piece boneless wings.
Aside from the idea of owning a “roadside” bar and restaurant, Rosenbaum said they were also attracted to the history of the inn and plans on making no structural changes.
“What gravitates you towards a purchase like this is clearly the old style of the bar,” he said. “History when buying a business is always important. Part of that purchase is the history, and utilizing that history correctly. We don’t want to change anything. We’re obviously going to do small changes food-wise and maybe bring in a little more things to do, but we don’t want to change the look, the feel, the name.”
Rosenbaum is originally from Broome County, while Detterback hails from South Carolina. Both attended college in the county (Rosenbaum went to Tompkins Cortland Community College and Detterback went to Ithaca College). Both are eager to get the business rolling and fully engrain themselves in the community.
“Newfield is, I don’t want to say fairly new for us, but we’ve been here, we loved it and we did a couple of events up here,” Detterback said. “When we found a place to live out here we were very excited.”
“It’s like having a toy that I just got after saving for it forever, and I can’t open it and play with it; I just have to stare at it,” Rosenbaum said. “That’s how it feels. I’m looking forward to being able to play with my toy.”
