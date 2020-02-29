Local oral surgeon Scott Noren has announced he will be challenging Tracy Mitrano for the Democratic nomination in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Noren, a frequent participant in local elections, would be slated to face Republican incumbent Tom Reed in November if victorious.
Noren has run three times before, in 2010, 2012 and 2018, each time mounting a campaign to unseat New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand. His initial interest in running, he said, came from a conversation with incumbent Reed regarding the opioid crisis.
After this, Noren did thorough research into how the crisis would have been allowed to keep going. He was able to review how many opioids people were being prescribed through a prescription monitoring program (PMP) and found over 1,450 opioids being prescribed over a five-month period just for a single patient. Noren added that reckless prescribing of opioids, in essence, creates legal pill mills.
Though Noren’s campaign planks are primarily built around controlling the opioid epidemic, he said he is against safe injection sites, feeling they too freely enable a person’s addiction habits. One solution he highlighted was installing more illegal drug education into middle schools for children to learn about the dangers of addiction earlier.
“Starting at the middle school level, we need to educate the kids much better,” Noren said. “We need to be aggressive with that because they’re not getting the education at home or it’s just not adequate. It’s haphazard really.”
Noren also argued that there needs to be job training for farmers so they can better navigate the business-centric aspects of their companies, a complaint he said he frequently hears as farming becomes a more difficult career to financially sustain. Cornell University or the Cornell Cooperative Extension could help provide this type of training, he said.
In terms of the agricultural industry, Noren should be a simplified H2 Visa/Guestworker program to increase the availability of workers throughout New York State. Like all politicians in the area, Noren said the lack of affordable housing located near business centers where people have to work is concerning, and must be considered as part and parcel with climate change solutions.
“I have stressed, it leads to bad effects of climate change because the more people commute, the more fossil fuels they have to burn to get to and from wor,” Noren said. “We need better work options where people live, that’s also out in the country. We have a lot of towns in upstate New York that withered because the one company that was in their town went away. Now, people have to drive 20-40 miles, each way, just to go to work and that’s burning huge amounts of fossil fuels.”
Other issues that Noren is interested in tackling are those surrounding Second Amendment rights, specifically the division on concealed carry between Upstate New York and New York City. He wants psychological pre-testing for concealed carry in New York State and nationwide to become readily available. However, ultimately this should be for all new gun sales and work with the psychiatric community to come up with standards for regulated sales.
“I would like to pass federal legislation that would not allow violation of 2nd amendment rights by segregating laws within the same State,” according to Noren’s website. “This is basically for intrastate reciprocity which might have more support than even the interstate reciprocity legislation pending. I am, on the other hand, [in favor of] getting illegal guns out of the hands of criminals and mentally unstable individuals and working on better ways to accomplish this.”
A primary between Noren and Mitrano will be held on June 23 to determine who will advance to the general election in November.
