Any other month, Candor school board members would spread out their notes and binders on the table and invite reports from district administrators and the business office. March was not “any other month.” Five days earlier, on March 14, Tioga County and Tioga County Public Health had declared a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Candor and all Tioga County School Districts were closed immediately.
As a result, the Candor Board of Education held their March 19 meeting via teleconference. The only ones present were school board members and district superintendent, Jeff Kisloski.
“It was very different,” said school board president Ray Parmarter. “During a regular meeting we can ask questions about the warrants (how money is spent) and Sydney would answer us.” Sydney Wade is the district’s business manager. Conducting a meeting over the phones meant Parmarter didn’t have the visual body language cues that indicate a board member would like to speak.
For the board, the biggest issue they’ve been working on this spring is preparing next year’s budget. The necessity of responding to COVID-19 has pushed that to the back burner while the district focuses on maintaining connections with the students and their families.
“That personal connection between students and teachers is critical,” says Parmarter. He cited Matt Gelder’s work on pulling together tools for teachers to use with their students. Gelder, who is the Director of Technology Instruction, has set up a Candor Tech Webpage with links and help for students and families. You can find it at the school’s website (www.candorcsd.org).
Superintendent Kisloski called the school closure “unprecedented and historic.” Teachers, he said, have tried to find the balance between continuing with the school’s educational goals while at the same time not overwhelming students and parents.
“We have surveyed many parents and spoken to students to continually monitor how families are adapting to this new reality,” Kisloski said. He is proud of how effectively the faculty has used digital technology to continue to interact with our students. “This event has shown we have some incredibly flexible and resilient learners, in both our student population and in our instructional staff.”
Schools provide more than a place to learn. While the classrooms are empty, the kitchen is not.
“I also saw a bus driver out delivering the boxes of weekly meals,” Parmarter said. During the first week, the school set up “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches for families to pick up. But some families couldn’t make it to the school, so last week the school started delivering the food boxes. That’s one week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches to more than 450 students.
“We’re keeping the bus drivers employed,” Parmarter said, noting that the school is continuing to pay teachers, staff, and aids.
Meanwhile, the dynamic and constantly changing situation in the state has kept district superintendent Kisloski busy. Just last Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he was extending school closures until April 15. And while the State Department of Education has canceled all standardized tests for elementary and middle schools, such as the ELA’s and grades 3 and 8 assessments, they haven’t addressed longer term questions like Regents exams or graduation, says Kisloski. “When decisions are made, we will communicate with students and families through School Messenger, email and our website.”
“We at school recognize that this is difficult for our students and our families,” said Kisloski. “We hope everyone pays special attention to their mental health and well-being, as well as their physical health. And, even though we are all separated and ‘social distancing,’ I hope that when this is all over with, this outbreak will have made us stronger and closer as a community than ever.”
This report was compiled from phone and email interviews with Candor school district superintendent Jeff Kisloski, school board president Ray Parmarter and live streamed press conferences with Governor Andrew Cuomo.
