On a cold, blustery, snowy May 9, something special happened in the Spencer-Van Etten School District. A convoy of trucks and cars drove through the village of Spencer and then out to other parts of the school district delivering free turkeys and hams to families for Mother’s Day. The idea for the turkey or ham give-away came from K-9 Police Officer Rick McCulskey, President of the Southern Tier Police Canine Association. McCulskey is a volunteer with the Spencer Police Department and was thinking about how hard mothers are working today both caring for their children plus trying to teach them their school lessons. He bounced some ideas around and came up with the idea of a food give-away for Mother’s Day, to thank the moms who are doing double duty.
McCulskey worked with the SVE School District to get the word out to all district families about this opportunity. Students were asked to write a short essay on why they love their mom and why she deserves to get a free turkey or ham for Mother’s Day. The original plan was for the delivery crew to ring the doorbell and then have the student read their essay to mom before giving her the bird or ham.
Because the weather was so cold and windy, even occasionally blizzard-like with snow showers and driving hail, families did not linger long at the doorway, but the kids’ sentiments were touching nonetheless, accompanied by hugs and big smiles all around. Erika Brown, a teaching assistant at the high school, helped guide the delivery team to its many stops. Spencer Village Mayor Ken Sutfin and his truck were recruited to help deliver the 44 turkeys and 60 hams.
Sutfin said t these are hard times for many families. Recognizing that they cannot do for every family hurting from the coronavirus lay-offs, the planners settled on the idea of helping families with school-age children. He said that in the village, neighbors look out for neighbors and are family to one another, so he wanted to help. Sutfin thanked the businesses who made the give-away possible. Donations to purchase the turkeys and hams were provided by Tioga State Bank, Adam Weitsman of Upstate Shredding, Spencer ShurFine and several anonymous persons. (Don Mattison of ShurFine purchased the meats and provided them at his cost.) Because donations to buy the meats were generous, they were able to offer the opportunity to all school district families as a special Mother’s Day gift. The only requirement was for the student in the family to let their mom know how much she means to them.
The delivery crew met at 9:30 a.m. and headed out with Village Police Chief Michael Monteiro in the lead and K-9 Officer Rick McCulskey bringing up the rear lights flashing for safety. At each door, the properly-masked team delivered a turkey or ham to mom. There was enough extra to also deliver a turkey or ham to many elderly residents along the route, including both the Van Etten and Spencer Elderly Housing apartment buildings. At 2:30 p.m., the delivery crew was still on the road. It was a longer than expected delivery route but satisfying to know that they had helped many families to have a happy Mother’s Day during these difficult economic times.
