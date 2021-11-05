If you’re in the mood for jazz music and discussion, an old church in Lansing may be just the ticket.
The next performance of the Savage Club’s Monthly Jazz Series is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. The series is being held on the first Sunday of the month at the newly named Savage Club Performing Arts Center, located at 1004 Auburn Road in Lansing. There is no charge for the event, although donations are accepted.
“We plan to continue playing various forms of jazz, and get into the intricacies,” said Ira Kamp, who directs jazz for the Savage Club. “We want it to be educational and entertaining.”
Joining Kamp, who plays guitar, will be Marne O’Shae on vocals, Ted Caldwell on bass, and Greg Ezra on the drums. “We’re interested in all forms of jazz—blues, modern, swing, bebop—you name it,” said Kamp. Like a juke box, audience members can request songs from a list.
To prevent the spread of COVID, performers and audience members are required to be vaccinated and wear masks during the performance. The musicians will perform behind plexiglass screens.
According to Kamp, the 19th century structure, which was formerly the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, was engineered for quality sound. “For performances, this is a really special building,” he said. “The acoustics are the main attraction.”
Lansing resident Maureen Cowen enjoyed the first concert in early October. “There was a variety of jazz and a dialogue as each type was performed,” said Cowen. “The musicians’ style was friendly, playful and welcoming for me.”
Roots in London
Formed in 1895 by members of the Cornell Mandolin, Banjo and Glee Clubs, the all-male Savage Club is “dedicated to the pursuit of happiness through music and the performing arts.” The group took its name from the Savage Club of London, which is a literary and cultural organization.
Within the club, there are several bands, including a rock, folk, and jazz bands, a barbershop quartet, men’s chorus and many individual soloists and performers, including a magician.
According to Jack Roscoe, President, in the last 10 years, the Savage Club has raised and donated over $100,000 in support of youth in the performing arts. Its list of recipients includes individuals and organizations, such as Vitamin L, Running to Places, Armstrong School of Dance, and Lansing’s Next Gen Dance Company.
The club finalized the purchase of the former church in North Lansing in December 2020. It has made interior and exterior improvements, including significant work on the lower level, and adding a stage. The main level seats 100.
Cowen said the Savage Club has done a great job renovating the space. “I’m excited about the expansion of cultural opportunities and venues for Lansing,” she said. Based on her work on Lansing’s Comprehensive Plan, many area residents expressed a desire for more cultural expression. “The Savage Club is helping meet a community goal,” said Cowen.
The club is currently making its new center available to any community group for rehearsals and performances at no charge.
For Adam Pearl, a Savage Club member who serves as co-musical director, the Lansing space is ideal for small groups, such as solo performers, poetry and play readings, and rehearsals. There is a piano, sound system, and some lighting. “It’s quite a lovely venue and we feel fortunate to have it,” said Pearl. “We want people to see the space, listen to the music, and bring their groups to perform. We want to make it a community arts center,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, the Savage Club’s three annual performances included a Valentine’s show at the Unitarian Church, Cornell Reunion show in June at the Statler Auditorium, and the Little Apple Fall Follies in October at the Ithaca High School.
“Covid has kicked us pretty hard,” said Roscoe. “We haven’t had any shows since February 2020.”
“We hope to resume a full schedule of performance next year,” said Pearl. “We put on a show, the audience loves it, we make money, and we give away the money for a good cause.”
