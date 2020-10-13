At 213 S. Fulton St. in front of the Agway store crews will be working to repair a water leak and restore asphalt. The work started Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will continue through the end of the week, and the lane will be closed until the project is complete.
Crews will also be working to repair a water leak and restore asphalt at 328 Elmira Rd. in front of Arby's. Work began Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will continue through the end of the week. The lane will be closed until the work is complete.
