Members of the Route 13 Corridor Study project team held a public meeting via Zoom on Sept. 3 to outline the findings of the study as well as the initial suggestions for how to improve the corridor in the immediate and coming future.
The project team features members of Highland Planning, an urban planning department located in Rochester, Barton & Loguidice, and engineering consultant firm, the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability and the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council. The study focused on a nine-mile stretch of Route 13 from the Village of Lansing to the Village of Dryden. The objective of the study was to outline instruction for future projects to sustain the corridor’s functionality while simultaneously bolstering the safety of its users.
“The purpose of the study was to assess and document some of the problem areas that have long been recognized, and also looking forward in terms of what our potential development scenarios are and what their potential impacts could have, where it could be along the corridor,” Keith Ewald of Barton & Loguidice said. “Ultimately what we want to do is obviously derive some alternative strategies that we wanted to put forth in front for further consideration.”
In its presentation last Thursday, the team presented six intersections along the corridor – there are 14 intersections overall – that showcase high volumes and traffic as well as levels of safety risks.
Going from west to east, the team began with the Warren Road intersection. According to the data from the study, this intersection has a crash rate that is five times higher than the state average for similar types of facilities. (The team documented the number of accidents at each intersection, the type of accidents (rear end and left turn accidents, animal events) and the severity of those accidents in order to determine the crash rates.) From there, calculated crash rates for each intersection and compared them to the state averages. Other issues include delays and congestion, particularly at the left turn movements on and off the corridor.
The team’s goals for this intersection, like the majority of the intersections discussed during the presentation, were to increase the level of safety, decrease wait times and look for other ways to use alternative transportation to possibly reduce the number of vehicles on the corridor.
Short- and long-term strategies were presented to the public to remedy the issues. In the short term, the team recommended the following: installing intersection lighting, providing additional warning signage leading up to the intersection, pedestrian crossings and/or vehicle detection systems and retiming the signals. In the long term, it was suggested that the intersection be reconstructed, widening the roads (Route 13 and Warren Road) to add more turning lanes.
Following the end of the presentation for each intersection, the team polled the audience's opinions on what short-term strategies they thought should be prioritized for further study. The majority of the audience voted in favor of retiming the signals at the intersection, while adding lighting and pedestrian crossings received the second- and third-most votes, respectively.
The next intersection discussed was the one east of Route 13 at Sapsucker Woods Road and Brown Road. According to Ewald, this particular intersection is a site where drivers often use the shoulder to get around a vehicle that is waiting to make a left turn, which of course presents major safety concerns. This intersection mirrored the same goals as the one at Warren Road.
Short-term strategies included: intersection lighting, warning signage leading up to the intersection (particularly for bicyclists) and pedestrian crossings. Long-term strategies were adding turning lanes and reconstructing the intersection to install either a roundabout or a signalized intersection.
The team polled the public on the short-term strategies, and about half preferred intersection lighting as an immediate fix. It also polled the public on the long-term strategies. About 45 percent said they would like to see a roundabout be further considered. Thirty-seven percent said they preferred that the team look into a signalized intersection.
The third intersection dissected was the one at Hanshaw Road Hanshaw. This intersection has the second highest crash rate in the study area, according to Ewald. The goals for improving this intersection were elevating safety measures and decreasing delays. Short-term strategies featured installing signal backplates to improve visibility, adding intersection lighting, placing yield signs for right turns and retiming signals. When polled, the majority of the audience (32 percent) said the team should look into installing intersection lighting for this area.
The goals were the same for the intersection at Lower Creek Road. The short-term remedies presented were installing pedestrian crossings and/or lighting. In the long term, the team suggested that the approaches from Lower Creek Road and Route 13 be realigned to create a signalized, more traditional four-way intersection, adding left turn lanes onto Route 13, constructing a roundabout or restricting left turn lanes onto Lower Creek Road.
The audience favored the installation of dedicated left turn lanes onto Route 13 (about 34 percent), though the realignment of the approaches from Lower Creek Road and Route 13 were a close second (about 31 percent). Roughly 25 percent voted for building a roundabout at the site.
With the intersection at Route 13 and Route 366, the crash rate is twice as high as similar facilities in the state. Increasing safety and lowering wait times are goals with this intersection, but also reducing conflicts associated with turn movements will also be a focus. Currently the intersection features several turn movements – traffic moving west and east on Route 13, crossing south on Hail Road and north from Route 366 as well as some traffic yielding right to get onto Route 13.
Potential strategies at this location are adding additional turn lanes on both routes, installing a roundabout, reconfiguring the eastern NYSEG driveway to align with Pinckney Road to create one point of access, closing the western NYSEG driveway and installing a center turn lane onto Route 13 for businesses east of NYSEG.
About 55 percent favored installing the center turn lanes over reconfiguring the east driveway or closing the west driveway. When asked about the options of adding turn lanes onto Route 13 and installing a roundabout, about 43 percent voted for the former and about 38 percent voted for the latter.
The last intersection discussed was the one at Route 366 and Main Street in Dryden. Ewald said this intersection currently has a failing level of service due to an inefficient flow of vehicles. The crash rate there is also three times higher than the state average when comparing similar facilities. Goals featured were: increase safety, decrease wait times, reducing conflicts associated with the turn movements. For the short term, the team proposed adding intersection lighting, signalizing the intersection and installing a right turn lane onto Route 366 going westbound. (There was a malfunction with the poll system, so the audience was not able to vote on these strategies.)
In terms of the overall picture, the study also zeroed in on the type of zoning regulations along the corridor.
“It helps us understand what the current conditions and land-use trends are along the corridor and what might be contributing to some of the issues that we see … it also helped us better understand, looking at the local codes, what the potential developments in those areas could be that might contribute to further traffic generators along the corridor, in this particular case over the next 10 years,” Ewald said.
If there are certain parcels that could be potential sites for development that would cause more development, suggestions will be made to those local municipalities about modifying their zoning regulations.
Other corridor-wide improvements the team looked at were implement bus pull-offs so that they can exit and enter the corridor safely as well as providing accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians
“The idea being that we want to provide another mode of movement and connectivity … it would be nice to build some time of facility to help accommodate safe movement of people that just want to walk down to their local store and grab something,” Ewald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.