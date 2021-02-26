Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.