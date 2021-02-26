The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office is providing new information on a fire that was reported in the town of Romulus earlier this week.
It happened on Monday around 9:50 a.m. when deputies responded to 2539 Vineyard Rd. in Romulus for the report of a working structure fire.
Deputies said the owners of the farm, identified as Stephen and Fannie Hertzler, called 911 to reporting a shop that was fully-engulfed in flames with a nearby barn at risk.
Firefighters from Romulus, Ovid, Varick, Fayette, Interlaken, Waterloo, and Border City all responded to the scene. South Seneca Ambulance and the Seneca County 911 Center also assisted at the scene, according to deputies.
They say the work shop, along with several dogs, cows, and equipment were not able to be saved. The structure was a total loss at an approximate value of over $150,0000.
Deputies said the barn with 11,000 chickens was slightly damaged, but no livestock was lost there.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This article was originally published on FingerLakes1.com.
