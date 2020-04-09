Residents are asking why certain information is not being released universally in Seneca County as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of press time, the County has conducted approximately 112 tests and has five confirmed cases. It is brought to light a number of concerns from residents who feel like more information should be shared.
Other counties in the region – like Steuben and Monroe – have been releasing some geographical data along with the typical reporting pieces mandated by the state. At this point, protocol includes sharing an age range of the positive tester, as well as gender.
“I would like to know why Seneca County refuses to alert residents if this county has positive cases at a particular business,” one reader, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote to us. Another inquired about identifying the towns at which certain cases were found. “Why is Seneca County not releasing information related to the towns that have confirmed cases,” another reader, who also asked to remain anonymous, wrote. “Seneca County is wrong keeping that information from the public. No one is interested in violating HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act], but we have a right to know where they could have been exposed to this deadly virus.”
Over the weekend, Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart responded in a statement acknowledging the fears and concerns some residents have amid the pandemic.
"We understand there is a lot of anxiety about not knowing where cases reside or where cases may have been in our community," Swinehart said. "This is understandable as these are uncertain times; however as a County we have made a decision to protect the privacy of our residents."
That decision includes not releasing any information that could potentially be construed as identifiable.
Swinehart added that sending mixed messages was something that Seneca was working to avoid. "We do not want to convey the message that one community is safer than another because all of our communities are at risk for COVID-19 exposure," she said. "The best course of action is to limit our time in public places, to have a purpose for being out which should only be to obtain essential supplies and to go to work if you are an essential employee but to be vigilant about staying at least 6 ft. apart from others when in public."
Swinehart repeated the point that COVID-19 can be transmitted by those who appear to be symptom free.
“Our staff actively conducts contact investigations to identify close contacts of individuals confirmed with COVID-19. Close and/or proximate contacts are identified and notified of their exposure by the Seneca County Health Department. These contacts are then issued an order of quarantine and are actively monitored for symptoms," Swinehart continued. "Part of any communicable disease outbreak investigation is to determine risk to the community."
Seneca County Public Health said investigations turned up no additional risk to the public-at-large, despite those concerns laid out by readers. "The investigations of the 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Seneca County residents have resulted in no identifiable risks to the greater community," Swinehart said. "We must be kind and understanding to one another and to remember that we are all in this together. It is imperative that in order for us to stay safe, and to stay healthy, we must stay home."
If you are looking for more information from the Health Department, email covid19@co.seneca.ny.us or visit wwww.co.seneca.ny.us.
