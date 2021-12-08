Every December for nearly 20 years, Seneca Falls is transformed into the fictional town of Bedford Falls, to celebrate Frank Capra’s beloved film, It’s a Wonderful Life.
This year, on the film’s 75th anniversary the organizers of the IAWL Festival want to thank and acknowledge the people of Seneca Falls, who play host to the thousands of visitors that flood into the small town every year. New events have been added to the festival schedule with the Seneca Falls community in mind.
On Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, from 6-9 p.m., part of State Street will be closed for a winter Block Party complete with DJ, dancing in the street, food, community organizations and a ribbon cutting with the people who make the Festival happen. A special 1200 lb. ice sculpture will be unveiled, commissioned by the committee to mark the 75th anniversary of the movie.
On Thursday, lower Fall Street will be closed from 5-8 p.m. for It’s a Wonderful Night for Kids. This family friendly street party will feature music performances, crafts and games, concessions provided by youth organizations, multi-media story-telling, and Santa at the North Pole.
“These Wednesday and Thursday events are designed specifically for the hometown crowd,” said Becky Bly, the President of the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival Committee. “So often I learn that some Seneca Falls residents ‘hide out’ at home while the Festival takes place, as visitors come and fill up the parking, restaurants & shops of our little town. We want to make sure we give back, to show our appreciation to town residents for the burden they take on each year.”
The Friday evening fireworks on the canal, also a new event, should please town residents and visitors alike, Bly hopes.
In addition to all that, there is much for everyone to enjoy. Friday evening’s Community Bonfire will take place in People’s Park from 6-8:30 p.m. Featuring music provided by the Calvary Chapel Worship Band, Harry’s Hots food concession, the announcement of the It’s a Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest winners, and the arrival of Santa Claus by fire truck.
Additional events during this year’s Festival include: The Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band & Parade, IAWL characters on the street, performances of Merry Christmas, George Bailey!, the IAWL Participation Movie, I’ll be seeing you… a live cabaret show, Mrs. Martini’s Pasta Dinner and Movie Trivia, Bert and Ernie’s Famous Chicken BBQ, Free horse and wagon rides, the Bedford Falls Express train rides, Uncle Billy’s Wonderful Scavenger Hunt, It’s a Wonderful Run 5K, Presentations by surviving cast members and others associated with the movie, Screenings of IAWL and exhibits pertaining to the film.
For the full Festival schedule, visit the official Festival website: therealbedfordfalls.com
