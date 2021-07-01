The Spencer Van Etten Class of 2021 is now officially graduated and launched into its life beyond the halls of high school with family and the entire class all able to be together for this momentous occasion.
After two graduations conducted under pandemic restrictions, everyone felt very excited to have the entire class together with family members able to sit with their graduate, and the bleachers open to well-wishers. Small towns like to cheer on their grads, especially when a few struggle to complete everything in time for graduation—but they did, and it was worth cheering for!
The graduation ceremony began with a surprise because senior James Sutherlin played a beautiful classical piano piece. Almost no one even knew he played the piano, let alone had the expertise and the confidence to play an elaborate piece. Everyone was so surprised that they asked him to play another piece, to resounding applause.
Matthew Byrne, Salutatorian (and a very good friend/athletic teammate through their high school teams together), rose to greet everyone and recognized that some of his classmates, “We had to drag some of you to this point,” but they had made it together, from Pre-K to that evening, so that was good. Byrne decided to share his senior quote from the yearbook, because it reflects who he is as a person. His senior quote came from John Wayne, and says, “Talk low, talk slow, and don’t talk too much.”
Byrne said he has followed that advice all of his life, even when he was little, and rarely spoke in class. He encouraged his classmates not to be hesitant to ask for help if they run into adversity when they get out into the wider world, beyond the SVE “pond” which is small and comfortable. He reminded that every classmate is capable and should not fall into the trap of not talking when they need to speak up—something he learns to master, too.
Valedictorian Cassidy Evans shared that, “We all need good quality people in our lives and that every choice presents a decision to make—each has a consequence and any one decision can change the course of adulthood, marriage, and career. She urged each graduate to remember that each of them is capable and be sure to get what they need.
Math teacher/girls varsity basketball coach, Justin Cole, was asked to be the featured teacher to address the graduates with his sage advice before they leave SVE forever. He joked that on pie day, all they do all day is eat the many pies that his students bring in to enjoy and Cassidy makes the best peanut butter pie ever made. However, as the pandemic winds down in NY state, he urged that it is time to start living life again instead of holing up with just digital relationships, saying, “You won’t accomplish anything if you don’t get out there, challenge yourself, and push yourself.”
He encouraged each to write something, like a poem or card, on what each one of them will miss as they leave SVE behind.
“It’s time to leave the nest,” he concluded.
Principal Missy Jewell reminded the Class of 2021 how much the pandemic had affected their high school years, often negatively, but some positives also came with the difficulties and set backs. Some of the valuable things included learning to be flexible, adaptable, using tech wherever they were, so that every day can be a learning day, no matter what day it is. Jewell also reminded that they had to learn how to do self-care, own their emotions, and manage to figure out how to get through the pandemic despite regularly changing regulations and little certainty. She reminded them to never forget where they come from and always be proud of SVE.
