It looked like Sue Cirencione, who owns and runs the Big M grocery store in downtown Ovid, was going to be the next member of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
Last week, that changed with the unexpected announcement that the IDA was seeking a new board member.
“I do not feel I could give the time needed with all that’s going on with the store and having recently joined the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce,” Cirencione said after the IDA announced it was seeking another member. She declined to go into any greater detail about the decision.
An announcement from IDA leadership, which is headed by Executive Director Sarah Davis, stated that they were seeking a board member with business leadership and management skills, including executive management decision making, finance, accounting, agriculture marketing and sales in an industrial manufacturing or service industry environment.
The IDA is also seeking members who are willing to take their responsibilities seriously, be dedicated to the agency’s mission and be willing to act in the best interest of the IDA. “A willingness to invest the time and effort needed to be conscientious, interested, and prepared to participate in the oversight of the IDA is required,” Davis said. “Prospective board members should have a demonstrated commitment to fostering the economic development of the entire geographical community served by an IDA.”
They also ask that prospective members bring a balanced temperament and integrity to the role.
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti said she was reserving full comment for next week’s board meeting, at which point the subject is likely to come up again.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, of Varick, said that the IDA needs south end representation. “I won’t support anything less than a woman from the south end of the county,” he said after the IDA’s announcement went out.
Those interested in filling the role should submit a cover letter and resume by May 1 to Seneca County IDA, with attention to Kelly Kline, Office Manager for the IDA. They can be emailed to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
Steve Brusso, Tom Kime, Menzo Case, Steve Wadhams, Bruce Murray, Tom Murray, Don Trout and Jeff Shipley round-out the current roster of IDA board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.