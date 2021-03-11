On March 16 the residents of the Spencer-Van Etten School District are asked to vote and approve funds for two propositions: a capital project that focuses on safety, security and basic infrastructure maintenance and a second one to buy three school busses.
On the school bus front, the district is moving to a seven-year rather than five-year replacement schedule which will still keep the buses within the warranty period. Hopefully this will save the district some money while ensuring the buses remain safe, roadworthy, and retain some resale value. Bus purchases continue to be reimbursed by the state at the 90 percent level, so the district’s share is only $40,000.
The first proposition covers all the work in the proposed capital project. The infrastructure parts grow out of the Building Condition Survey, a study by architects, state-mandated to be done every five years, to determine what must be brought up to code and what should be done to prolong the life of the buildings. Under this category comes a variety of repairs to buildings and grounds, including parking lots and playing fields. For instance, the middle school has a stream running through its basement they want to correct. The basement has always had water, but the volume is increasing.
Any building made from bricks or masonry (which includes all three schools) must have the bricks and masonry repointed at intervals or risk the bricks falling out of the wall and the masonry crumbling. Electrical work routinely needs to be upgraded to keep up with changing educational practices. Ventilators are needed in all three schools. A complete list is in the capital project newsletter mailed out in late February, including work to be done at the bus garage.
Safety issues vary by school building but include replacing non-fire-rated doors, the fire alarm system, and adding emergency lighting at the elementary school (among other things). Adding emergency lighting at all three schools plus the bus garage is planned. The high school needs a new fire alarm system, also. All schools will get an upgraded or new master clock system. Again, the complete list is in the mailing and on the website.
The security section of the project involves creating a secure vestibule space at both the high school and the elementary school. The middle school’s vestibule is not part of the capital project because it is part of a separate funding line called Smart Schools. Renderings of the vestibules can be seen online at the school’s website. They can also be seen around town at various places on colorful display “vision boards.”
Why vestibules? Superintendent Diahann Hesler explained they enhance safety and security in these ways: the exterior of the doors are “hardened” which provides updates to the innards of the doors to ensure they are more secure, and safety glass is also added as an extra protection. Most importantly when someone comes to the school, the new secure entrance guides them into a vestibule that is supervised versus opening the door and having the person have direct access to students.
The newsletter also contains charts showing a summary of the tax impact for this capital project. The cost is figured at $15,770,000. Eighty-five percent is state aid-able. Two percent will be paid for from the Smart Schools grant already received. The capital reserve (a district savings account approved by voters last year) will pay for three percent, and 10 percent will be the local share, which will be offset by retiring some existing debt. Taxes will go up somewhat.
The impact for someone paying school taxes on a $100,000 house is—five dollars for persons with the Enhanced STAR (for seniors), $30 for a homeowner with regular STAR, and $44 for someone without the STAR tax credit.
Lance Cundy, Director of Facilities for the school district, clarified in an email some items included in the project:
1.The electrical upgrades in the project would improve and increase our Main Electrical Services, as well as add more emergency circuits to the generators. This would also include select panel / circuit upgrades to areas in the buildings to allow for expansion of the building electrical system as our electrical needs increase.
2.The window shades/film will address the south facing rooms at the High School to help keep them cooler on hot sunny days. The HVAC upgrades will also include measures to assist with our challenging climate changes, such as bringing in fresh air, filtering that air, and exhausting air as needed. Adding A/C to classrooms is a very expensive component and is not currently part of the project.
3.The door handle/hardware replacement part of the project will address the need to upgrade our security by replacing such items as handles, panic bars and door closures due to age, wear and tear and mechanical failure.
4.Elementary School relief air is for the Gymnasium, which will provide an additional means of our current method of exhausting or “relieving” air from inside the space as room temperature changes, occupancy levels change, to help maintain a consistent, comfortable space. Whenever you bring fresh air into a space, you must exhaust / relieve a certain amount of air from that space. The opposite is also true, if you exhaust air from a space, you must bring fresh air in. This process helps control the room to not create a vacuum or become pressurized.
5.The vehicle exhaust upgrade at the Bus Garage will upgrade or replace the current exhaust tubing system this gets hooked to the exhaust pipe of the buses and allows the buses to be run inside the mechanics bay if needed for diagnostics purposes. This system exhausts the fumes to the outside of the building, ensuring safety for the mechanics and inspectors.
If you have questions about the capital project or why the district is doing this work now, you may call the district office or email sveinfo@svecsd.org. Many questions can be answered by looking at the online Frequently Asked Questions document or the Virtual Tour video to see things like the middle school’s increasing water problem/basement stream for yourself. The Virtual Tour is about 11 minutes and answers many questions.
In order to vote, you must be a citizen of the United States, 18 or older, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and bring identification. Voting will be in the high school auditorium lobby from 12 to 8 p.m. on March 16, with COVID safety protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.