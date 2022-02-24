The future of Camp Barton, a now-closed Boy Scout camp in Covert on the border of Tompkins and Seneca County, was a topic of conversation at the Trumansburg State of the Village meeting, held Feb. 5 at the Trumansburg Fire Hall.
The camp is currently owned by Baden-Powell Council. Trumansburg Village Mayor Rordan Hart said the council is interested in potentially selling off the camp because the purpose of the council tends to be moving in the direction of the greater Binghamton area, and the lakeshore camp is “nice, but a bit far flung in terms of where it is located,” Hart said, adding that they also realize that lakeshore property is hard to come by and therefore very valuable.
Because of a lawsuit settlement plan wherein the Boy Scouts of America must compensate thousands of sex abuse victims, the council must contribute over $1 million to a national trust fund being set up for a settlement, and the council members have their eyes on the sale of Camp Barton as a means to generate those funds.
Hart told those at a the meeting that he was initially wasn’t sure about how much the village should be involved, though Trumansburg does have a vested interested in the future of the camp because half the village’s water supply comes from a well located on camp grounds.
There is an easement dating back to the 1960s that is currently under review (but appears to be very strong, according to Hart) that gives the Village of Trumansburg the right to operate the well in perpetuity.
“We are under no obligation to provide the anyone with water except for the Boy Scouts,” Hart explained, “and if ownership changes hands we are not obligated to provide the camp with water.”
Though the Town of Ulysses does not have a stake in the well, town officials have expressed interest in partnering with Trumansburg to preserve the land for recreational reasons; Hart said the Town of Covert is willing to be involved as well. Hart and the supervisors of Ulysses and Covert approached local and state officials with a proposal that if the State of New York purchases the Camp Barton land, the three local municipalities would work together to share responsibility of the management and maintenance of the property.
With the help of State Representative Anna Kelles, Andy Zepp, executive director of the Finger Lakes Land Trust and State Senator Pamela Helming, among others, the project got the attention of New York Governor Hochul, who handed the issue off to Erik Kulleseid, the state commissioner of parks.
Word got back to Hart that the commissioner said New York State would be interested in the acquisition of the land if maintenance is not the state’s responsibility and that the state would be willing to pay the appraised value of the land.
If the deal goes through, Hart said acquisition of the camp could take up to a year and a half.
Hart mentioned Ulysses and Trumansburg are interested in expanding their recreation department, which would require more space, and he said the park would be a very helpful addition to the local pubic space available for recreational activities.
Another recreational opportunity that would open up if the acquisition of the camp by the parks department goes through: the Black Diamond Trail could be extended into the park area using state funding.
But Hart said his main concern regarding the future of the property is the well. Currently Trumansburg Department of Public Works is responsible for the water system running from the well to the village, but the Boy Scouts are in charge of the distribution of water within the camp area.
Even though the easement is strong, Hart said he he is worried that a developer may purchase the land and turn it into a resort, in which case the well could be compromised.
“We don’t know what that kind of construction could do to the geology of the land,” Hart said.
Hart said local municipalities would hold an upcoming meeting to further establish a plan to assume responsibility of maintenance and upkeep for the potential park.
