At long last, the Spencer Village Board has appointed a new village code enforcement officer who plans to stay at the job into the future. After losing two code enforcement officers in rapid succession, Kyle Bellinger stepped up and has assumed the duties of Spencer Village Code Enforcement Officer since early June. As there are two business owners both waiting anxiously to get on with applications to renovate their properties, having a Code Enforcement Officer makes that process possible now. In his report to the board Bellinger had issued violation notices to two property owners for unsafe structures (barns) and for two unlicensed vehicles not properly stored. Owners have 30 days to correct the violations. The other appointment made by the board in early June is a new Village Clerk, Erika Brown.
The board met on June 28 due to the July 4 holiday. They reviewed the revised site plan law with the Village Attorney, Irene Graven, and the meeting was officially adjourned until Aug. 2, to adopt it with corrections. Anyone wishing to read the proposed law may see it posted on the village website or request a hard copy. One welcome piece of news is that two citizens volunteered to serve on the Village Planning Board, which oversees site plan review of proposed building projects. Bill Garrison and Roxanne Sullivan agreed to serve after seeing how important it is to have a functioning site plan review process so a business can move forward. (Sullivan is renovating the former Spencer Agency insurance building on the corner of Brooks and Main Street for a new veterinary clinic.)
Mayor Ken Sutfin announced that the Spencer Picnic Committee will hold a Spencer Picnic event this year, even if it’s not the traditional date. Aug. 4 to 7 is the date that the rides vendor has available and Sutfin was asked to request a DOT permit for the parade on the state highway for Aug. 7. Sutfin did so so, but commented that it normally takes the NYSDOT months to issue the parade permit. Aug. 7 is only weeks away. He is not sure that that the permit will come in time to use the state highway, but is hopeful. The Village also applied for a bingo permit.
The board noted that the repair to Liberty Street’s “lake” where the drainage failed completely in front of the driveway to Pat Byrne’s building was completed with almost no damage to Liberty Street. The contractor was able to keep the new drain largely off the street and accomplish the work relatively quickly. Both Byrne and users of Liberty Street have expressed thanks for the repair.
The board discussed the merits of soft patch versus saving up for more substantial re-paving of areas with pot holes. Asphalt is expensive and the village can afford only so many feet per year. The municipal lot and the state highway by Donna Sutton’s house are both in need of work. The state does patch it regularly, but when that patch deteriorates, it seems to just enlarge the hole each time.
Sutfin informed the board that the window for fire grants was now closed. The board also asks each month if the village has yet gotten reimbursed for the dissolution study. Sutfin has had no word on that. A sewer study grant was received, however. When asked what the board’s thoughts are on the new cannabis law and whether the village should legalize it, the board had not considered it yet.
Chief Police Michael Monteiro told the board that there have been several cases of a thief getting into vehicles and taking items. He urged everyone to lock their car doors and their houses, too. In some cases, catalytic converters have been taken, so residents should be watchful.
The next meeting of the Spencer Village Board will be Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
