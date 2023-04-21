As part of the annual RecruitNY statewide initiative, the Varna Volunteer Fire Company, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, will open its doors so residents can learn how they can serve their community.
Volunteer fire companies across New York state have been faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. Like most volunteer fire departments, the Varna Volunteer Fire Company needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum level of protection for its residents.
As part of RecruitNY Weekend, the Varna Volunteer Fire Company will open its doors on Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 23rd from 10am to 3pm. The department is located at 14 Turkey Hill Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. It will join hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York to raise public awareness regarding the need for volunteers and to highlight the rewards of being a member of a volunteer fire department.
Throughout the day, the Varna Volunteer Fire Company will conduct tours of the station and apparatus, allow visitors to try on gear, demonstrate firefighting and technical rescue activities, provide information, cook food, and address questions on becoming a member. These activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service. Volunteer firefighters will also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. Assistant Chief for Fire Eric Leon emphasized that “all neighbors living or working in Varna or Ellis Hollow are welcome and encouraged to attend, including families with children.”
“We welcome the community to join us during RecruitNY Weekend,” said Chief Mason Jager. “This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer firefighters and learn more about the fire service. We are always looking for new members, and it is our hope that after meeting us, more people will be interested in becoming part of our family.”
The Varna Volunteer Fire Company is recruiting neighbors interested in community service to join us, regardless of prior background or experience. “Our fire company is not only seeking firefighters, EMTs and fire police, but also will benefit from support members that can help us with advertisement, accounting, recruitment, recordkeeping, data entry and analysis and more,” said Assistant Chief for EMS Nikola Danev.
For more information, visit www.varnafire.org, email us at recruitment@varnafire.org or call us via our non-emergency phone number at (607) 273-2407.
