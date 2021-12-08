Job Opening - Deputy Clerk
Applications are being accepted through Dec. 20 for a Deputy Town Clerk at 20 hrs/week, flexible hours. Applicants should have administrative, multi-tasking, customer service and computer software skills. Send resume, cover letter, and references to clerk@ulysses.ny.us.
Last Town Board Meeting of 2021
The Town Board will hold its last meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7pm as the Dec. 28 meeting has been cancelled. The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconference. For agenda (posted on the Friday prior) and participation details, visit https://www.ulysses.ny.us/calendar/?category=Government&cmd=view&event=3592
Recognizing Sarah Koski For Her Service
Sarah Koski has moved on from the town in her position as Deputy Clerk. The Town Board passed a resolution on 11/23 in recognition of her service.
Interactive Town Zoning Map
If you’re interested in seeing what you can do on your town property, use the new zoning map. (Note- this applies only to town properties outside of the Village of Trumansburg). Zoom in, click on your property, and link directly to the zoning law that applies. It may take a minute to load. Let us know if it is helpful!
Covid-19 Vaccines & Boosters
The Tompkins County Health Dept. is recommending vaccines for youth aged 5-11 years old. Visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#ages5-11 for more information.
To find out where to get the vaccination, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#ages5-11clinics or contact a local pharmacy.
Booster shots are encouraged and available at NY state-run sites in Syracuse or Rochester, or locally at various pharmacies (contact specifically). For more information, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#boosterdoses
Regular Firearm Season For Deer And Bear Is Open
The Southern Zone regular hunting season runs through Dec. 12. Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons will run from Dec. 14 through Dec. 22 and again from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, which is an extension from past years. Hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges.
New this year, 12 and 13-year-old hunters can hunt deer with a firearm when accompanied by a licensed, experienced adult in all Southern Zone counties except Erie, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester. Also new, DEC has extended the daily hunting hours to run from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset, allowing hunters to utilize the full daylight period. Hunters should check the sunrise and sunset times before hunting each day. And remember that all hunters pursuing deer or bear with a firearm are now required to wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing- either a hat, vest, or jacket visible in all directions.
