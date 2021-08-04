Road Closure Updates:
Cemetery Bridge Closed to Cars and Pedestrians
The Cemetery Road Bridge along with the intersection of Lake Street and Cemetery Road is currently closed to both foot and vehicle traffic.
The construction crew have reported that pedestrians are climbing over fences to move through the intersection. This is dangerous and considered trespassing. Please help maintain the safety of the workers on that site by avoiding the intersection and helping to spread the word about its closure to both foot and vehicle traffic.
Please note that demolition of the current structure will be noisy and the construction company has indicated that their normal working hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Given the nature of this sort of project, please be aware that there may be instances in which they are working outside of their typical working hours listed above.
Thank you for your patience with the construction noise and detour, we are hoping you join us in looking forward to a new, beautiful bridge.
If you would like to be placed on an email list specific to this project, please send an email to michelle@ulysses.ny.us
The Cemetery Road bridge is owned and maintained by Tompkins County, located on a street owned by the Village of Trumansburg, with partial project funding by a BRIDGE-NY grant being administered by the Town of Ulysses.
Route 96 Closed for Culvert Replacement
Route 96 near Wilkins Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 2 through approximately Sept. 2 while the NYS Dept. of Transportation replaces the culvert that Glenwood Creek flows through. The road will be closed for about 200’ on either side of the culvert. Local traffic will be permitted but non-local traffic will be re-routed on Routes 79 and 227 to avoid Route 96.
Ulysses Water District 3 customers will experience an interruption in service at some point during the project. The town will reach out to those customers with more details. Customers are encouraged to sign up for Swift 911 notification system at Sign up in one of these ways:
•Text “Swift911” to “99538.” You will receive a response with a link for the Swift911™ Public App within your app store. This app is free and available on most Apple, Android, and Windows smartphones. Once the app is installed, simply follow the instructions to provide your information.
•Go to mp.swiftreach.com
To view upcoming road work on Tompkins County roads, visit tompkinscountyny.gov/highway
Town of Ulysses Invites Applicants for Community Funding
The Town of Ulysses has limited funding to contract with community organizations to offer services that contribute to the health, safety and welfare of town citizens. Groups that have been funded in the past have provided senior services, arts programs, recreation and more. If your organization would like to contract with the Town of Ulysses to offer services to town residents, please complete the application at ulysses.ny.us/pdf/2022-contract-for-comm-grps-FINAL.pdf (or contact the Town Clerk for a hard copy) and return by August 20, 2021.
The Town Board will review requests as it prepares the 2022 budget. Applicants may be asked to meet with town board members to give a brief presentation. Please note that funding is not guaranteed and applicants will be notified after passage of the town’s final budget in November.
Hunting Licenses on Sale Aug. 2
NYS hunting licenses go on sale on Monday, Aug. 2 and are valid from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of each year. Licenses can be purchased at most Town Clerk’s offices. The Ulysses office is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday (or by appt. outside of those hours as needed). Licenses can also be purchased on-line at https://decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com/ but please note that you must wait 14 business days to receive your license/tags by mail before going hunting. For more information visit dec.ny.gov/permits/6094.html
Harmful Algal Blooms in Cayuga Lake
HABs are overgrowths of cyanobacteria that may produce toxins. Visit the CDC webpage to learn more at: cdc.gov/habs/be-aware-habs.html
Deer Management Assistance Program—Applications Due Aug. 1
DEC’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) offers an avenue for landowners to meet deer management needs on their property, while providing an incentive to give licensed hunters access to deer and deer hunting. Permittees use DMAP to address crop damage, forest regeneration problems, protect areas of sensitive and rare plants, enhance municipal deer harvest, and produce custom deer hunting opportunities.
How it works: DEC issues a special DMAP permit and a determined number of DMAP deer tags to a landowner or group of landowners whose property(ies) is/are in need of site-specific deer management.
DMAP is a hunting program and permits and tags are valid for use only during the open deer hunting seasons and can only be used by licensed hunters. Only antlerless deer may be taken under a DMAP permit.
To learn more about DMAP, determine if you are eligible, and download the DMAP application, visit dec.ny.gov/animals/33973.html. The DMAP application deadline is Aug. 1, 2021.
Research in Cayuga Lake
Cornell University is performing a research study in the southern half of Cayuga Lake. Fluorescein and PLGA will be used to trace flow patterns. Both of these tracers have been approved by both the NYSDEC and Tompkins County Health Department for use. A greenish neon hue may be observed at the release point on the western side of the southern shelf but is expected to dissipate within hours of release. The study will take place beginning July 26, weather dependent, and releases will occur over a two week period of the study. For more information, contact Kara Bugis kmb388@cornell.edu
Trumansburg Harvest—A Free Kids’ Produce Market
Message from Ulysses/Trumansburg Youth Services:
We are pleased to announce the start of Trumansburg Harvest, a free kids’ produce market held at Trumansburg Fairgrounds from 3:00pm-6:00pm every Thursday, July 15 – August 12.
All families with children (youth age 18 and under) are welcome to attend. Kids will be able to go through the small market and select any produce they would like for free. The first few hundred families will receive a free reusable Chico bag with the Trumansburg Harvest logo. Recipes for meals which use the weekly produce will be provided. Type of produce will change weekly/seasonally. Food demos/sampling and entertainment will be on site some of the evenings!
We would like to thank all collaborating organizations for the support: Cornell Cooperative Extension Rural Youth Services, Trumansburg Central School District, the Southern Tier Food Bank, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Tompkins Cortland Community College, and the Park Foundation. Should you have any questions please contact Ethan Cramton at egc24@cornell.edu
“Hands-on-History” at the Ulysses Historical Society
The Ulysses Historical Society will hold an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the museum building and grounds (39 South St., Trumansburg).
Activities will include churning butter, wheat thrashing, stationary pressing, spinning yarn, crafts, games, live music, snacks and refreshments.
For more information, contact Paula Austic, Program Chair, at paulaaustic@gmail.com.
Broadband Study
The Town of Ulysses is participating in a county-wide study to determine which areas are underserved by broadband. If you do not have reliable internet access at your house, or can’t afford it, please let us know by e-mailing clerk@ulysses.ny.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.