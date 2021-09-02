Ulysses Water District 3 Notification
As the NYS Dept. of Transportation replaces a culvert near Wilkins Road, the water line that serves Water District 3 (outside the Village of Trumansburg on Route 96 and the Jacksonville area) will be affected. Those closest to the construction site will have their service interrupted on Wed., Sept. 1 for most of the day. The rest of the district may experience issues with water pressure during that time. We appreciate your patience.
Please contact Chris Stevenson, Water District Operator at (607)342-5129 with any questions.
Tompkins County Health Department COVID-19 Updates
The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting 40 new positive cases today and 177 new positive cases over the past 7 days (8/20/21-8/26/21).
The continued rise in cases is attributable to:
•Community spread: with nearly 50% of positive cases over the past month not reporting a known contact with another positive case. For a chart breaking down source of exposure, visit the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirusdata#sourceofexposure
•The prevalence of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. For an FAQ about the Delta variant, refer to the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#deltafaq
•At least 17 cases related to a recent cluster following exposures at a youth summer camp
•Household spread: cases emerge following an individual becoming positive and infecting others in the home
•Indoor gatherings and situations with prolonged exposure with positive cases not wearing a mask
•Surveillance testing of college students returning to the area. For links to each college’s public dashboard visit the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirusdata
As positive cases continue to increase and following a recent uptick in hospitalizations during the month of August, TCHD is closely monitoring hospitalizations and the severity of illness from COVID-19:
•Cayuga Health System reports that 32 Tompkins County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since July 1, 2021.
•Of those 32 resident hospitalizations, 13 have been fully vaccinated individuals.
•Vaccinated individuals admitted to the hospital continue to be rare and often result from underlying health conditions or enter the hospital for other reasons.
•Cayuga Health also reports that 90% of patients requiring ICU treatment have been unvaccinated.
It continues to be the case that no children have been hospitalized locally for COVID-19 and all local COVID-19 deaths have been of unvaccinated individuals. Data continues to show that all available vaccines provide effective protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
Public update on 9/2
Tompkins County will host a virtual COVID-19 update on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 4:30pm. The update can be viewed live on You Tube, https://youtu.be/NFsW59Yi2To and will be archived at the same link. The update will answer frequently asked questions from the public and share information and perspective on recent cases, hospitalizations, and guidance.
Other links:
•For testing, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirussamplingsite .
•To see information on getting vaccinated, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine.
•https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#deltafaq
•Link to local data here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health#table
•For additional information, visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health
Job Opening—Town Planner
The Town of Ulysses is seeking a full-time Planner. The position is currently a 40 hour/week salaried position with a salary range of $60,450 to $63,630 plus generous fringe benefits, including health insurance, paid vacation, paid family leave and paid planning and environmental training and certifications. For more information, visit https://www.ulysses.ny.us/pdf/2021-08-27-Planner-blurb.pdf.
The application deadline is Sept. 17 or until a suitable candidate is found.
Rental Assistance
The NYS Emergency Rental Assistance Program allows those in need to receive up to 12 months of emergency rental assistance. Funding is limited. Visit https://otda.ny.gov/programs/emergency-rental-assistance/
TCAT to Trails
A new TCAT bus map focuses on helping you get to your favorite nature destination.
View map here: tcatbus.com/move-to-diversify-outdoor-venues-inspires-local-group-to-create-tcat-to-trails-map.
