The Cemetery Road Bridge (along with the intersection of Lake Street and Cemetery Road) will be closed for replacement starting July 19. Detour signs will be posted, directing traffic to an alternative route via Lake Street and Cayuga Street.
Please note that demolition of the current structure will be noisy.
The construction company has indicated that their normal working hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Given the nature of this sort of project, please be aware that there may be instances in which they are working outside of their typical working hours listed above.
Thank you for your patience with the construction noise and detour, we are hoping you join us in looking forward to a new, beautiful bridge.
If you would like to be placed on an email list specific to this project, please send an email to michelle@ulysses.ny.us We will endeavor to keep those on the email list as up to date as possible with details regarding this project.
The Cemetery Road bridge is owned and maintained by Tompkins County, located on a street owned by the Village of Trumansburg, with partial project funding by a BRIDGE-NY grant being administered by the Town of Ulysses.
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts Seeks Public Input on Renovation
Message from Director Mark Costa:
The Board of Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts invites you to a presentation of our architectural feasibility study for the renovation and addition to our historic landmark building on Wednesday July 28, 6 to 7 p.m. at TCFA. We are seeking input from our community on the proposed schematic plans to inform the completion of the design documents.
The first phase of the project is intended to renovate and preserve the original 1851 building while making it fully code compliant and accessible to all. We also are planning a second phase addition that will provide suitable support spaces for our operations and programs. The Board values the input from the community on these plans and will incorporate your input as we develop and refine the design. For more information, contact Mark Costa at mcosta@tburgconservatory.org
Art Show at Library
Throughout the summer, the Ulysses Philomathic library will be showcasing the artwork of local artist, Don Ellis.
Don Ellis began painting in November 2017 and since then has branched out, working in several different media types. Ellis currently has several painted series in progress including an autobiographic series as well as a series in the abstract expressionist mode. The library showcase draws from across Ellis’ current art production, much of which was done during the pandemic. The pieces currently on display range in subject, medium and style including realistic natural vistas, portraits, and abstract expressionism. When taken together the pieces offer a holistic glimpse into Ellis’ unique and cohesive artistic vision.
Those interested in seeing Ellis’ work on display may schedule a browsing appointment by calling the library at 607-387-5623.
The Trumansburg Farmer’s Market 20th Anniversary
The Trumansburg Farmer’s Market is held every Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. from May through October at the corner of Routes 96 & 227. For more information, visit tburgfarmersmarket.com.
Message from the Trumansburg Farmer’s Market Board:
The Farmers’ Market had its humble beginning in the Trumansburg Village Park as a community effort to bring quality food, farm products, and crafts to Trumansburg residents during the summer of 2001. Over the past 20 years, it has grown into a place where the community comes together celebrating locally grown and made products, a place to have dinner and connect with friends, all while listening to wonderful local musical talents every Wednesday evening throughout the summer.
We want to hear from you, the community, what are your favorite memories of the Market? Why do you attend? Did you participate in the Pavilion build project? Did you play a part in the development of the Market? Please share your memories, stories, and what you enjoy most about having the Market in the heart of Trumansburg.
Email all your memories, stories, thoughts, and comments to: Tburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Free Kids’ Produce Market-Trumansburg Harvest
Message from Ulysses/Trumansburg Youth Services:
We are pleased to announce the start of Trumansburg Harvest, a free kids’ produce market held at Trumansburg Fairgrounds from 3-6pm every Thursday, July 15 to Aug. 12.
All families with children (youth age 18 and under) are welcome to attend. Kids will be able to go through the small market and select any produce they would like for free. The first few hundred families will receive a free reusable Chico bag with the Trumansburg Harvest logo. Recipes for meals which use the weekly produce will be provided. Type of produce will change weekly/seasonally. Food demos/sampling and entertainment will be on site some of the evenings!
We would like to thank all collaborating organizations for the support: Cornell Cooperative Extension Rural Youth Services, Trumansburg Central School District, the Southern Tier Food Bank, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Tompkins Cortland Community College, and the Park Foundation. Should you have any questions please contact Ethan Cramton at egc24@cornell.edu
Route 96 Construction Near Krums Corners
The NYS Department of Transportation will be replacing a culvert running under Route 96 (Trumansburg Road) just south of Wilkins Road starting late July through Sept. 2, 2021. More detailed information will be provided soon.
TCAT Summer Service Updates
The Summer Route 22 bus will offer two runs each weekday from Trumansburg to Taughannock Park through Friday, Aug. 20. View the schedule at tcatbus.com/bus-schedules#route22
Passengers are also advised to check out TCAT’s Bus Tracker at realtimetcatbus.availtec.com/InfoPoint and download TCAT’s real time mobile apps at tcatbus.com/ride/apps
