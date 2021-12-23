The Ulysses Town Board will have an opening on the five-member Town Board starting Jan. 1, 2022, when Town Councilwoman Katelin Olson vacates her Town Board seat to become Town Supervisor for the next four years. Current Town Supervisor Nancy Zahler is retiring.
There are two years remaining in Councilwoman Olson’s term.
The Town Board is announcing this new opportunity for citizen engagement and, consistent with the Town’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy, welcomes applications from town residents from diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
“We’re reaching out far and wide to try to let a diverse group of people know there will be a town board seat vacant Jan. 1 that we are eager to fill,” Zahler said. “We are hoping to, by the end of February, have someone in place.”
An applicant must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the Town of Ulysses.
If the new member wishes to serve the last year of the term in 2023, she or he would need to elected in the next general election in November 2022.
Town Board members meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for regular meetings and attend committee and special meetings as needed.
Board members devote 10 to 24 hours per month preparing for and attending meetings. An annual stipend of $5,065 is paid monthly to Town Board members.
For more information about the position and how to apply, check the website at Ulysses.ny.us or contact:
Katelin Olson at olson@ulysses.ny.us
Rich Goldman at goldman@ulysses.ny.us
Michael Boggs at boggs@ulysses.ny.us
Mary Bouchard at mmb16@cornell.edu
Nancy Zahler at nzahler.ulysses@gmail.com
Submit an application AND a letter of interest to Clerk@ulysses.ny.us by January 24, 2022 or to Clerk, 10 Elm St., Trumansburg, NY 14886
