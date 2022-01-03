On Dec. 20, a brisk, sunny day, the following people gathered to recognize former Supervisor Liz Thomas’ many contributions including the purchase of the land off Salo Drive named the Habitat Preserve: Ulysses Supervisor Nancy Zahler, Supervisor-elect Katelin Olson, Town Board member Mary Bouchard, Town Clerk Carissa Parlato, Town Budget Officer Michelle E. Wright, Village Mayor Rordan Hart, Habitat Steward Marvin Pritts, and Tree Advisory Committee member Don Ellis.
Zahler welcomed everyone, thanking them for coming.
“Liz,” Zahler said, “this event is way more belated than we intended. Just after you concluded your 16 years of direct service with the Town, the pandemic hit, making it impossible at that time to invite the community to celebrate you in the way you deserved. And then we were off to the races.”
To thank Thomas for her swerve to town, Zahler read from a resolution adopted by the Ulysses Town. Board in March 2020.
“In her volunteer, appointed, and elected roles, Liz used her vision, deep knowledge of agriculture and passion for the environment, leadership skills, perseverance, and attention to detail to contribute to or lead teams to achieve countless projects that will guide and shape the Town for years to come,” the resolution states, listing some of Thomas’ accomplishments.
•Adoption of a comprehensive plan that protects agriculture and open space and our treasured environmental resources while promoting growth in Trumansburg and Jacksonville and services for the whole Town;
•Adoption of a fracking ban in the Town and a statewide mobilization of municipal and lay leaders that led to a Statewide moratorium on natural gas fracking;
•Adoption of the Town’s first Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan;
•Adoption of laws to protect the fragile ecology in the Lakeshore and Conservation zones;
•Recognition as the first small municipality in NYS designated as a Climate Smart and Clean Energy Community for efforts in energy efficiency including installation of solar panels, buying a hybrid vehicle for the Town, and the subsequent installation of Electric Vehicle charging stations at Town Hall.
•Securing a $100,000 grant to convert the heating and cooling systems in the Town Hall to fossil-free, solar-powered electric heat pumps;
•Securing an $800,000 joint grant with the Village of Trumansburg for sidewalks in the Village and along Rt. 96 from Smith Woods to the ShurSave and in front of Town Hall;
•Guiding the re-design of the entry to Town Hall;
•Securing a State grant to improve water quality for those in Jacksonville;
•Securing a State grant to purchase the Habitat Nature Preserve, a 32-acre parcel of land on Salo Drive to protect Taughannock Creek while creating a trail and natural area for the public to enjoy;
•Preservation of a Town-owned unique natural area along the Black Diamond Trail;
•Advocating for the Black Diamond Trail and creation of a web-based map of trails in Tompkins County to promote hiking and tourism;
•Adoption of an updated zoning law after a five-year long process; and “Today we want to convey our sincere thanks in person at a place we know is dear to you for all you have done for the town and continue to do as the Chair of the Cayuga Watershed Intermunicipal Organization,” said Zahler, “and we all want to congratulate that organization for securing a grant for a new Watershed Manager position.”
The gathered at the Habitat Preserve to dedicate a plaque that tells the story of the land and recognizes Thomas’ vision and hard work that enabled the Town of Ulysses to acquire and preserve the unique parcel.
“By collaborating with Habitat for Humanity and local preservationists like Marvin Pritts you dreamed this and a state grant made it possible to both help Habitat for Humanity by purchasing land they could not use for their important mission of providing affordable housing, while protecting Taughannock Creek, and re-purposing the land as a nature preserve available to the public,” Zahler said, adding that the town is also grateful to the members of the Advisory Committee, led by Ulysses Town Clerk Carissa Parlato, who created guidelines to invite responsible use of the trail and the wording for the plaque and to the volunteers who maintain it.
“We’re also very excited that INHS is now interested in making the Habitat more easily accessible to residents of the COMPASS community,” Zahler added. Compass, formerly known as Auble’s Mobile Home Park, is a manufactured community that was purchased by INHS in August 2021.
The plaque was attached to the welcome sign at the trailhead and reads: This 34 acres of secondary growth forest was purchased by the Town of Ulysses from Habitat for Humanity in 2018 to help protect green space and reduce development near creeks and streams. It was designated a natural area for the community to enjoy and learn about the plants and animals that inhabit this area. Leadership for this land acquisition was provided by Elizabeth Thomas who was Ulysses Town Supervisor from 2013 to 2020.
After remarks by Zahler, Parlato and Tree Advisory Committee member Don Ellis and Conservation and Sustainability Committee member and EMC representative Marc Devokaitis all commented that as a Village residents, it has been wonderful to have the trail be within walking distance, making it easy to use often and a great resource during COVID. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart expressed his thanks to Liz for all she has done, is doing now with the Watershed and will do in the future.
Thomas thanked those assembled and explained how important it is for people to have access to green spaces like the Habitat for “forest bathing.” A project like securing the Habitat Preserve was possible because of the teamwork involved and Thomas thanked Marvin Pritts for all of his work to create the trail in the Preserve to be available to the public and added that the torch has been passed to continue the important work of protecting our water and natural habitats. Thomas shared that she is already nurturing commitment and leadership in her 4-year-old grandson to continue this advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.