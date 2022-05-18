The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that further information is now available for media release in relation to the Love’s Travel Plaza incident from May 3.
On May 3 at about 5:33 a.m., Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Love’s Travel Plaza, located at 1262 Route 414 in the Town of Tyre, for the report of several fires inside the building.
Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, a male and female were taken into custody for allegedly causing the fires and attempting to light a one-year-old child on fire. A second child, who is four years old, was located in the cab of a tractor trailer in the parking lot of the business.
The second child had apparent head injuries. Both children were transported to Geneva General Hospital by North Seneca Ambulance. The four-year-old child was later transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by LifeNet Air Ambulance. Both children have since been released from medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.
•
Attempted Aggravated Murder, a Class B Felony
•
Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony
•
Arson in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony
•
Attempted Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony
•
Attempted Assault in the First Degree, a Class C Felony
•
Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), Class A Misdemeanors
The suspects were identified as Jamie L. Avery, Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, both of West Palm Beach, FL. It is believed that the two are currently in a domestic relationship and are the parents to both children.
Both Avery and Collado were arraigned in the Seneca County Court and remanded to the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $200,000 cash bail/$400,000 secured bond/$800,000 partially secured bond.
Both Avery and Collado are to reappear in the Seneca County Court on July 27. Both remain in custody.
Sheriff’s Investigators are working closely with Seneca County Child Protective Services and the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office.
The children are in a safe location, but their whereabouts cannot be disclosed at this time. Orders of protections were issued on behalf of the victims. A motive for the crimes is still unclear.
No further information can be released at this time as it could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
