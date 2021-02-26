At a recent meeting of the Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees, Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart officially announced the village is forming an events and tourism committee.
The chair of the committee will be Trumansburg Village Trustee Jessica Giles, and the two other members are Karen Powers, chair of the Gemm Shop Board of Directors, and Nana Potenza, web designer and Trumansburg resident.
Hart said at the Feb. 8 meeting that he fears several 2020 Trumansburg events that were cancelled due to the pandemic may not have happened even if COVID-19 was not a factor.
“I believe it’s possible some events like WinterFest may not have occurred even outside of any COVID restrictions,” Hart said, “and that would certainly have been a loss to the community.”
He added that other valuable local events such as Porchfest and the Community Yard Sale, which he said have historically changed hands in terms of management, could benefit from the committee.
“We’ve always taken, as a village, a kind of hands-off approach and said, ‘Well, if someone wants to plan an event that’s fantastic—here’s the permitting process and best of luck to you, and we hope it goes well,’” Hart said. The committee would provide a bit more structure and guidance to the process.
“Especially post pandemic, (whenever that date might be set, we don’t know,) but coming out of the restrictions we see over time, I think it would be much better for the village to take a much more proactive approach to managing the village’s calendar,” Hart said, though he was careful to say he does not expect the committee to take over management of the events themselves.
They would, he said, “for a lack of a better word ‘wrangle’ managers or folks willing to help organize and produce the events.”
As for the tourism aspect, Hart said he believes the village could do a better job in terms of coordinating its efforts, whether it is with Tompkins County or New York State Parks.
“So now,” he said, “we have a group that can kind of be the point on all of that.”
